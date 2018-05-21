UM Duty 230 deliveries to commence in September: UM’s most affordable cruiser for India

UM Motorcycles showcased multiple new cruisers at Auto Expo 2018, out of which the electric Thor took the center stage. Among these models, the UM Duty 230 marked its presence as the company's most affordable model to go on sale in India. The company launched the UM Duty 230 in two variants namely Duty S and Duty Ace at the biennial event. While the UM Duty S was launched at a price of Rs 1.10 lakh, the Duty Ace can be yours for Rs 1.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The company had stated that it plans to bring the Fi and ABS versions of the motorcycle by the end of this year. Now, UM Motorcycles has announced that the deliveries for the new UM Duty 230 will commence in September this year. The UM Duty 230 gets power from a 223cc engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 17 bhp of power and 17 Nm of torque. The new UM Duty 230 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield 350 range.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The company will also introduce two new cruisers under the Renegade line up before the launch of the UM Duty 230. UM Motorcycles has also announced that it will expand its product portfolio with more powerful bikes in the next couple of years as it will launch 450cc and a 650cc motorcycles by the year 2020. The brand is also planning to set up a new production facility in Hyderabad. The new plant will have a production capacity of 50,000 units per annum and will be operational by February next year.

Check on-road prices and all other details of UM Renegade range right here.

UM Motorcycles currently sells four models in India under the Renegade line up. These go by the names Commando, Sport S, Classic and Mojave. All four motorcycles get power from a 279cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 25 bhp and 23 Nm.

With the company's latest announcements, it is clear that UM Motorcycles is betting big on India. Now what remains to be seen is how the new models will be perceived in the market and will the brand be able to grab a share of the highly popular Royal Enfield motorcycles in India!

Image Courtesy: Gizmo Times