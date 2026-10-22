Ultraviolette targets 10,000 monthly sales as portfolio expands

X47 Venom launch at Rs 2.65 lakh marks debut of new platform; company plans to scale capacity, retail network and exports.

Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette Automotive is targeting monthly sales of 10,000 units by this time next year as it expands its product portfolio, scales manufacturing and upgrades technology. The Bengaluru-based company has launched the X47 Venom at Rs 2.65 lakh, its first motorcycle based on the new VX-100 platform, with a claimed IDC range of 343 km.

Backed by TVS Motor, Qualcomm Ventures and Zoho Corporation, Ultraviolette has invested around Rs 1,000 crore across three products, with nearly 70% of the amount going into research and development.

“We expect to reach 1,000 vehicles a month shortly after the latest product launch, before scaling up to 10,000 monthly units as our expanded portfolio takes shape,” said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO of Ultraviolette.

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The company currently conducts manufacturing via its plant at Bengaluru with an annual capacity of 50,000 units and is setting up a facility in Hosur to expand production. While the existing plant will be ramped up for motorcycles, the upcoming facility will support the Tesseract scooter, scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2027, alongside other products.

“By this time next year, we expect to have four products across four segments: the F77, X47 and Shockwave motorcycles, and the Tesseract scooter,” Subramaniam said.

A key part of the company’s strategy is moving from the 48-volt architecture widely used in India’s two-wheeler industry to a 100-120-volt system. The modular VX-100 platform is intended to underpin future products.

The X47 Venom is positioned as a crossover motorcycle combining an adventure bike’s off-road capability with a street bike’s agility. Ultraviolette has reduced its weight by 20 kg, from 200 kg to 180 kg, to improve urban usability while retaining versatility for weekend and intercity rides.

The company is also expanding its retail footprint, from 58 stores currently to 100 by the first quarter of the calendar year. While Bengaluru remains its biggest market, it is seeing growth in Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Tier-II cities such as Nagpur, Mysuru and Coimbatore.

Exports account for around 15% of current financial-year volumes. Ultraviolette sells in 20 countries, including the UK, Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary, and aims to raise the share to 20-25%.

The company offers an eight-year, 8 lakh km extended warranty on the F77 and X47 Venom. It says 40 million kilometres of battery data show packs retain more than 95% of their original capacity even after 1.15 lakh kilometres.

Ultraviolette plans to dedicate production capacity to its own products and expects to maximise capacity by FY28-29, while exploring technology-licensing opportunities.