Ultraviolette launches UV Squadron: An electric motorcycle riding community

Ultraviolette has launched its electric motorcycle riding community. Christened to be the ‘UV Squadron’, the F77 owners will be a part of this group and the company aims to go beyond just community rides.

UV Squadron riding community: Details

According to the company, UV Squadron is a dynamic platform for like-minded technology and motorcycle enthusiasts to connect, exchange experiences and contribute to Ultraviolette’s rapidly expanding electric motorcycle ecosystem. It celebrates passionate and progressive individuals along with recognising the importance of a sustainable and forward-thinking mindset.

Ultraviolette F77: Price in India

Ultraviolette currently sells the F77 electric motorcycle in India. This is the company’s flagship offering and is offered in three variants: Standard, Recon and Limited Edition. Its prices range from Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 5.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It is worth mentioning that only 77 units of the Limited Edition model of the F77 will be manufactured and they are already sold out.

Ultraviolette F77: Range and performance

The standard variant of the Ultraviolette F77 gets a 27 kW (36.2 bhp) electric motor while the Recon and Limited Edition variants feature 29 kW (38.9 bhp) and 30.2 kW (40.5 bhp) electric motors respectively. They sport 7.1 kWh, 10.3 kWh and 10.3 kWh battery packs and are claimed to offer a range of 206 km, 307 km and 307 km per charge respectively.

