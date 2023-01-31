Ultraviolette F77 vs Tork Kratos: Specs, price, range, charging time comparison

The Ultraviolette F77 is offered in three variants — F77 Standard, F77 Recon and the top spec F77 Limited Edition. While the Tork Kratos is available in two variants — Kratos and Kratos R.

The Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.80 lakh, (ex-showroom). The company has started the test rides for the same at its authorised dealerships while the deliveries will commence in February 2023. So how does it stack up with the relatively new entrant — the Tork Kratos. This electric motorcycle was launched in 2022 at a starting price of Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolette F77 vs Tork Kratos: Variants wise price

The Ultraviolette F77 is offered in three variants — F77 Standard, F77 Recon and the top spec F77 Limited Edition. While the Tork Kratos is available in two variants — Kratos and Kratos R.

Ultraviolette F77

Variants Price F77 Standard Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) F77 Recon Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom) F77 Limited Edition Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tork Kratos

Variants Price Tork Kratos Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom) Tork Kratos R Rs 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ultraviolette F77 vs Tork Kratos: Specifications

Ultraviolette F77 Standard variant is powered by a 27 kW (36.2 bhp) electric motor, while Recon and Limited Edition trims are powered by 29 kW (38.9 bhp) and 30.2 kW (40.5 bhp) electric motors, respectively. The three Ultraviolette F77 variants — Standard, Recon and Limited Edition — have a battery capacity of 7.1 kWh, 10.3 kWh and 10.3 kWh, respectively and offer a range of 206 km, 307 km and 307 km per charge.

On the other hand, the entry-level Kratos is powered by a 7.5 kW electric motor which has an output of 5.36bhp and a torque of 28 Nm while the Kratos R gets a 9kW motor that churns out 6bhp and 38 Nm of torque. It is claimed that, in ideal conditions, both of these electric motorcycles can cover 180 km on a single charge, thanks to their 4kWh lithium-ion battery packs.

Ultraviolette F77 vs Tork Kratos: Range and riding modes

Ultraviolette F77 can charge from 0-100 percent in 5 hours with a normal 1kw AC charger, while charging it with a 3kW DC fast charger it can juice up to 100 percent in 1.5 hours.

According to Tork Motors, both its motorcycles are capable of juicing up from 0-100 percent in 4-5 hours using a regular 1kw AC charger. Moreover, the Kratos R has fast charging, which charges 80 percent of the battery in less than an hour.