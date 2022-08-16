Ultraviolette F77 test rides to begin next month: Launch by end-2022

Ultraviolette Automotive will begin the test rides of its F77 electric sports motorcycle for the public in September 2022. Moreover, it is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

Bengaluru-based EV maker, Ultraviolette Automotive, unveiled the pre-production concept version of its first electric motorcycle back in 2019. The new Ultraviolette F77 electric sports motorcycle was about to be launched in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic delayed its plans. Now, the company is planning to finally launch the product by the end of this year. Moreover, the test rides of the Ultraviolette F77 will begin in September 2022.

On the occasion of India’s 76th Independence day, Ultraviolette hosted an exclusive test ride of its high-performance electric motorcycle, F77, with India’s pilot community. The test ride was conducted at the TAAL airstrip to demonstrate the F77’s specifications and capabilities as well as give the pilots a first-hand experience of the production-ready version of the F77 well ahead of its commercial launch in India.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, stated, “Today is a momentous occasion and marks a significant milestone for us at Ultraviolette, as we roll out our very first external test ride with an elite group of experienced pilots from India’s aviation community. Over the last few years, we have spent endless hours perfecting the F77 across all aspects of design, vehicle engineering, performance, safety, and user experience.”

He further added, “The feedback that we have received from this test ride has been overwhelming and we couldn’t be happier that we had the opportunity to interact and learn from a community that we have been deeply inspired by.” At the test ride, the pilots were given the opportunity to experience the Ultraviolette F77 across multiple parameters, including acceleration, torque, handling, braking, cornering, and real-time connected platform.

The Ultraviolette F77 will be one of India’s first high-performance electric motorcycles. Its motor will develop 33.5 bhp and a blistering 450 Nm of peak torque at wheel. Moreover, the F77 will have a top speed of 140 kmph and it can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. Ultraviolette says that the F77 will be a smart and connected electric motorcycle with remote diagnostics, OTA upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, and more.

