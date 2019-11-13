Ultraviolette F77 electric bike: More torque than Toyota Fortuner SUV in Indian e-motorcycle!

Another new Indian company has revealed an electric bike for the growing Indian EV market, and the numbers are promising. Meet the brand new Ultraviolette F77. Ultraviolette Automotive, the manufacturer of the electric bike claims that F77 can do 0-60kmph in under 3 seconds, and has a top speed of 147kmph. Inspired by jet fighters, the F77 looks the part as well.

At its heart is a 25kW BLDC motor which can generate 450Nm of torque to the rear wheels. That is diesel SUV territory, but all of it would be available at just 0rpm. As far as the battery is concerned, it uses three removable lithium-ion battery packs that support DC fast charging and offer a range of 150kms. Ultraviolette will also provide a CCS Type-2 Charge Port that can support both AC and DC charging from public infrastructure.

The electric bike is built on a trellis frame that uses an upside-down fork front suspension with a monoshock at the rear. It uses large disc brakes that measure at 320mm at the front and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. Inspired by military aircraft, the F77 looks aggressive with its sharp body panels and front end design. The headlamp is an all-LED unit, and the bike also features clip-on handlebars, a split seat, LED tail lamps and rear positioned footpegs which would result in an aggressive riding stance.

The F77 comes loaded with equipment like a full-colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, and the bike is also connected to the internet like a connected vehicle. This enables other features like over-the-air updates, bike locator and more. The rider will be offered three riding modes - Eco, Sport & Insane!

The F77 is currently only available in Bengaluru in its initial launch phase and prices are expected to be around Rs 3-3.35 lakh (on-road) for the three variants that will be offered. While the official price figures are yet to be announced, the F77 currently doesn’t have an EV equivalent in the Indian market to go up against. The RV400 from Revolt is an alternative, but the Revolt is focused primarily for the commuter segment. Coming back to the F77, Ultraviolette is currently accepting online registrations, deliveries are said to begin around the Q3 in 2020. Whether the bike will actually make it to the road, although would be a great feat, but as deliveries are nearly a year away, might make it difficult for the consumer to digest.