Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle deliveries begin

Deliveries of the Ultraviolette F77 have commenced in Bengaluru and the company is looking at expanding its presence in India and globally.

Bengaluru-based EV maker Ultraviolette has commenced deliveries of the F77, India’s first high-performance electric motorcycle, to customers at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. This marks the start of the company’s next stage of growth, which includes setting up dealerships nationwide and expanding its global presence.

Commenting on the milestone, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said, “We cannot wait for customers across India to experience the F77, and we are deeply committed to taking the brand global. We are confident that our vehicles will exceed our customers’ expectations and that we will continue to drive innovation in the electric vehicle space.”

With deliveries underway, Ultraviolette is now turning its attention to expanding its presence both nationally and globally. The company is establishing a network of dealerships nationwide and is also accelerating its expansion into new international markets, where it sees a growing demand for performance electric motorcycles.

To support the next stage of growth, Ultraviolette is planning to raise $120 million (Rs 992 crore) in a fresh round of investment. The funds will fuel the company’s global expansion plans and support its ongoing vehicle platform development efforts. Ultraviolette’s previous financing rounds have seen participation from investment companies including Europe’s EXOR Capital, US-based Qualcomm Ventures, TVS Motor Company, Zoho Corp, Gofrugal Technologies and Speciale Invest.

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette, said, “Our investors share our vision for the future of transportation. With the commencement of deliveries of the F77, it’s vital that we keep looking forward and pushing through to Ultraviolette’s next phase of growth. The infusion of funds from partners who share our vision will enable Ultraviolette to scale new vehicle programs, expand our domestic footprint, and accelerate international product rollout.”

The F77 is available with prices starting at Rs 3.8 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The electric motorcycle comes in three forms – Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser, and each of the forms comes in two variants – the F77 and the F77 Recon with an IDC Range of 206km and 307km respectively.

Recently in January, Ultraviolette also unveiled the F99 Factory Racing Platform to the world at the Auto Expo 2023, signalling its foray into electric motorsports as a development ground for advanced technologies in mobility.