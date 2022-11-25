Here is all you need to know about the new Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle such as price, variants, range, recharging options, and battery specifications.

The latest entrant into the electric vehicle segment is the Ultraviolette F77 motorcycle, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle is available in two variants, and if you think this is the motorcycle for you, here’s everything you need to know about the F77 electric motorcycle.

Price and variants

The new Ultraviolette F77 is available in two variants – Original and Recon – priced at Rs 3.80 lakh and Rs 4.55 lakh ex-showroom respectively. The two variants of the motorcycle differ in terms of power which we will see later on.

Ultraviolette also revealed a limited edition variant of the F77 will be limited to 77 units only, and if there is more demand for it, chances are that the electric motorcycle maker could rethink this decision, however, at the moment, only 77 units will be available. The limited edition variant is priced at Rs 5.5 lakh ex-showroom.

Battery specifications, range, and charging time

Ultraviolette offers two battery choices for the F77 depending on the variant. The Original variant of the F77 gets a 7.1kWh battery pack that offers a range of 207 km (IDC). The electric motor makes 36 bhp and 85 Nm of torque, while it can be charged with a standard charger, which can juice up the battery at 35km per hour or a boost charger, which gives up to 75km per hour.

The Recon variant of the F77 gets a larger 10.3kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 307 km. The electric motor in the Recon variant makes 39 bhp and 95 Nm of torque while charging options are the same for both variants of the F77. Also, both motorcycles come with three riding modes – Glide, Combat and Ballistic – that change the power delivery accordingly.

The limited edition variant, however, gets the same 10.3kWh battery pack but makes 40 bhp and 100 Nm of torque, while offering the same range as the Recon. Ultraviolette claims that the limited edition version of the F77 can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds, 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds, and reach a top speed of 152 kmph.

Equipment and features

The Ultraviolette motorcycles get a USD front fork, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with ABS, and are based on a steel trellis frame that holds the battery pack in an aluminium casing. The motorcycles also get a 5.0-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and navigation, along with ride analytics, real-time location, crash detection, and battery statistics.