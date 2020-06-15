Ultra-premium Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition revealed: Key highlights that make it a collector’s pick!

The regular Vespa 946 has recently received a price cut of Rs 2 lakh in India and despite that, the scooter was the most expensive scooter on sale in the country with a price of close to Rs 10 lakh. 

By:Updated: Jun 15, 2020 2:15 PM

Italian two-wheeler maker, Vespa and Parisian couture house, Dior have joined hands to launch an ultra-premium Vespa 946 special edition scooter. The scooter has been named as the Vespa 946 Christian Dior and the same gets multiple styling updates compared to the standard model. The idea behind the special edition model is to pay tribute to the heritage of the two highly known brands. The new Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition has been designed exclusively by Maria Grazia Chiuri who happnes to be the Creative Director of Dior women’s collections. Now, coming to what makes the Vespa 946 Christian Dior edition special and unique. The limited-edition model comes with an exclusive colour that has been made together with Dior creative Department. Moreover, the scooter gets gold accents at numerous places to add a touch of premiumness and royalty. The saddle on the scooter gets real blue-leather colour along with “Dior Monogram” original fabric upholstery.

Moreover, there is a “Christian Dior” logo on the hook place under the seat. The special edition model is just limited to cosmetic changes and that being said, the technical specifications and hardware of the scooter remain the same as the Vespa 946 model. The upcoming Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition will be launched in the spring of 2021. The scooter will be retailed through selected Dior boutiques across the world and also, some of the Piaggio Group’s Motoplex stores.

The accessories for the scooter includes the helmet and a top case and these too will be available exclusively in Dior boutiques. The Vespa 946 recently received a price cut of Rs 2 lakh in India and despite that, the scooter was the most expensive scooter on sale in the country with a price of close to Rs 10 lakh. The Vespa 946 Christian Dior, being a special edition model is expected to demand even more.

