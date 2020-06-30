Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999

Ulka Gear range of jackets is available on Amazon.in and the company's website ulkagear.com. It has been launched in two options - Hakkit Forever, a summer touring jacket, and a Summer city jacket - Hakkit V2.

Ulka Gear has launched a new riding jacket range at prices starting Rs 8,999. What Ulka says is the world’s first convertible jacket can be converted into a backpack to carry a helmet, gloves, etc while the user is not riding. The brand states that the objective behind the convertible jacket is the ease of mobility. There are two jackets to pick from – Hakkit Forever (summer touring jacket) priced at Rs 10,999 and a summer city jacket Hakkit V2 priced at Rs 8,999. The jackets are available on Amazon.in and the company’s official website ulkagear.com.

Ulka Gear riding jackets are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL and also offer adjustable waist and water-resistant pockets. Each jacket comes with a rain cover that can be worn over it for protection from rain or worn inside it for wind protection. The jackets are unisex breathable lightweight for summer riding. The USP here is that users can convert it into a backpack in just one zip. Also, Hakkit Forever has a pocket on the left forearm that can be used as a mobile phone holder.

The brand recognises that India is largest motorcycle market in the world with almost 21 million units sold in 2019. When hitting the open roads, the biker’s gear, including helmet, jackets etc, is of paramount significance thus offering maximum functionality, Shahnawaz Karim, Founder, Ulka Gear, said.

“Being an ex-national circuit racer and trainer myself, I understand the pulse of the motorcycle bikers & aim to provide with a motorcycling experience. We designed a convertible jacket that has weathered the test of time & aim to become one of the most iconic items of clothing for a motorcyclist. I am optimistic that we would emerge in times to come as India’s most efficient rider’s apparel brand & global brand to reckon with.”

