Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999

Ulka Gear range of jackets is available on Amazon.in and the company's website ulkagear.com. It has been launched in two options - Hakkit Forever, a summer touring jacket, and a Summer city jacket - Hakkit V2.

By:Updated: Jun 30, 2020 1:52 PM

ulka gear riding jacket Shahnawaz Karim

Ulka Gear has launched a new riding jacket range at prices starting Rs 8,999. What Ulka says is the world’s first convertible jacket can be converted into a backpack to carry a helmet, gloves, etc while the user is not riding. The brand states that the objective behind the convertible jacket is the ease of mobility. There are two jackets to pick from – Hakkit Forever (summer touring jacket) priced at Rs 10,999 and a summer city jacket Hakkit V2 priced at Rs 8,999. The jackets are available on Amazon.in and the company’s official website ulkagear.com.

Ulka Gear riding jackets are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL and also offer adjustable waist and water-resistant pockets. Each jacket comes with a rain cover that can be worn over it for protection from rain or worn inside it for wind protection. The jackets are unisex breathable lightweight for summer riding. The USP here is that users can convert it into a backpack in just one zip. Also, Hakkit Forever has a pocket on the left forearm that can be used as a mobile phone holder.

The brand recognises that India is largest motorcycle market in the world with almost 21 million units sold in 2019. When hitting the open roads, the biker’s gear, including helmet, jackets etc, is of paramount significance thus offering maximum functionality, Shahnawaz Karim, Founder, Ulka Gear, said.

Also read: Mavox FX22.D2P Helmet Review | Looks better than its worth, but can perform better than it does

“Being an ex-national circuit racer and trainer myself, I understand the pulse of the motorcycle bikers & aim to provide with a motorcycling experience. We designed a convertible jacket that has weathered the test of time & aim to become one of the most iconic items of clothing for a motorcyclist. I am optimistic that we would emerge in times to come as India’s most efficient rider’s apparel brand & global brand to reckon with.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999

Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999

Audi Q5 facelift unveiled: BMW X3 rival changes, specs, features

Audi Q5 facelift unveiled: BMW X3 rival changes, specs, features

MG Gloster SUV teased on brand's India website: Launch details, expected price of Endeavour, Fortuner rival!

MG Gloster SUV teased on brand's India website: Launch details, expected price of Endeavour, Fortuner rival!

Skoda Kodiaq, Superb, Karoq get new infotainment system: 'Laura' voice assistant & online features

Skoda Kodiaq, Superb, Karoq get new infotainment system: 'Laura' voice assistant & online features

New commercial vehicles in India likely to have increased length, height as international trucks: Here's why

New commercial vehicles in India likely to have increased length, height as international trucks: Here's why

2020 Honda City Test Drive Review: Back to roots and surprisingly good!

2020 Honda City Test Drive Review: Back to roots and surprisingly good!

2020 Formula 1: Mercedes unveils new black livery in support of Black Lives Matter

2020 Formula 1: Mercedes unveils new black livery in support of Black Lives Matter

Honda Africa Twin deliveries start in India: Rs 15 lakh ADV with Apple CarPlay

Honda Africa Twin deliveries start in India: Rs 15 lakh ADV with Apple CarPlay

Vehicle production will be impacted due to delay in Chinese component imports: SIAM backs ACMA

Vehicle production will be impacted due to delay in Chinese component imports: SIAM backs ACMA

Great discounts on Tata Harrier, Tigor, Tiago of up to Rs 60,000

Great discounts on Tata Harrier, Tigor, Tiago of up to Rs 60,000

Hyundai introduces its first electric minibus 'County Electric': 15-33 seats, 250 km range

Hyundai introduces its first electric minibus 'County Electric': 15-33 seats, 250 km range

20-minute-old Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 1.8 crore wrecked by 'innocent motorist'

20-minute-old Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 1.8 crore wrecked by 'innocent motorist'

Drivers overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined using new automated technique

Drivers overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined using new automated technique

2020 Hyundai Creta: Features this SUV has that make it superior over other cars

2020 Hyundai Creta: Features this SUV has that make it superior over other cars

Visit to Bullet Baba temple in Rajasthan: Spine-chilling story of a 350cc Royal Enfield that fulfills wishes

Visit to Bullet Baba temple in Rajasthan: Spine-chilling story of a 350cc Royal Enfield that fulfills wishes

Another Honda Cub cute scoot: After American chopper, quirky design & bigger engine for this Cub

Another Honda Cub cute scoot: After American chopper, quirky design & bigger engine for this Cub

New lockdown rules in Mumbai: Travel more than 2km and your car/bike can be impounded

New lockdown rules in Mumbai: Travel more than 2km and your car/bike can be impounded

Tata Elxsi’s new Smart Parking tech will allow you to teach your car to park itself: Here’s how

Tata Elxsi’s new Smart Parking tech will allow you to teach your car to park itself: Here’s how

Self-drive two-wheeler rentals see positive trend as commute patterns shift post lockdown

Self-drive two-wheeler rentals see positive trend as commute patterns shift post lockdown

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde seen checking out a 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde seen checking out a 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited