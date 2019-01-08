‘Tyre killers’ installed in Noida: More on wrong side drivers’ worst nightmare!

Noida Authority has recently installed tyre killers in Sector-77 in Noida with an aim to restrict wrong turn driving. These tyre killers have been installed at the North Eye Junction and have been made by a private agency. In terms of appearance, the tyre killers are similar to speed breakers as there is a slope on one side while the other has metal spikes. The idea is to leave the tyres punctured or damaged if someone tries to take the wrong side. Noida Authority has stated that it has been receiving complaints about accidents happening quite often at some junctions. The authority further said that there was a significant change in the traffic pattern after the installation of tyre killer as no vehicle was trapped.

Noida Authority is planning to install such tyre killers at some other points as well where there are more cases of wrong side driving and traffic violations. With that being said, you might see these in near future at Sector 16A, Sector 61, Sector 76 Metro station and Hosipur U-turn. Cases of wrong side driving/riding, traffic light violations and other infringements are quite a common sight in Noida. In such a case, installation of tyre killer can benefit the flow of traffic and improve the situation.

In April last year, the Amanora Township in Pune installed tyre killers with the same intention but these were soon removed by the Police stating the fact that these can be dangerous if someone falls over them. However, the prime issue was that the township had not took permission from any authority for the installation of such mechanism due to which these had to be removed. As the Noida Authority has itself installed the tyre killers, we don't see any criticism coming in this case.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!