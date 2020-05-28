Typhoon: Custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Bobber by Neev Motorcycles looks smashing!

Bobbers are all about mimalistic body work and a lot of character. The recent cutom built example comes from a Delhi-based custom house Neev Motorcycles that have transformed an Interceptor 650 into a badass looking Bobber. Here is what all went into the making of this bike and what makes this custom job worth appreciating!

May 28, 2020

Another day and we have come up with another fine example of a modified Royal Enfield. Delhi-based Neev Motorcycles recently showcased a mean-looking Bobber. The donor bike used is a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. As one can see in the images, the custom house has thrown in almost everything in the making of the ‘Typhoon’, which they like to call it, to make it look absolutely smashing. The first thing that you will notice on the bike is the minimalistic bodywork and the blue black dual paint scheme that actually looks a class apart. The all-black theme used on the motorcycle further elevates its character to a whole new level and we are quite sure that the Typhoon will appeal more to the youngsters and those who want their bikes to look bad and wild. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ‘Typhoon’ gets chunky tyres at both ends along with alloy wheels that further enrich the visuals.

In order to be specific, the bike progresses over 140/90-15 tyres that are fitted at both ends. Upfront, the bike continues to get a rounded headlamp in order to keep the basics in place while delivering a masterpiece. The entire lighting system is all-LED and aftermarket and one can imagine the Typhoon to look majestic in the dark.

The Typhoon gets a trimmed handlebar that has been fitted with inverted rounded rear view mirrors. The custom-built Bobber also gets twin exhausts just like the stock Interceptor 650 but here, you will get chopped down aftermarket free flow units that not only look minimal but should also sound eargasmix! At the rear, there is mimumim body work and all you get is a exposed rear tyre with a small circular tail light.

Neev Motorcycles has employed multiple hand built body parts like fenders and front suspension covers. Not only this, leather seats, belly pan and the registration number plate are also hand built and hence, one can see that making a top-notch Bobber isn’t that easy and certainly requires a lot of effort. The engine remains the same with a 648cc, parallel twin motor, churning out 47hp of power along with 52Nm of torque. Gearbox is a six-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

We will be coming up with more examples of customised and modified Royal Enfield motorcycles. Keep watching this space for all the action. Also, let us know your thoughts on the Typhoon!

