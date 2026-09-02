Two-wheeler sales stay in the fast lane in August

TVS, Royal Enfield and Suzuki lead growth as major manufacturers post higher domestic volumes. Akbar Merchant

The two-wheeler market continued to maintain its growth momentum in August, with most major manufacturers reporting higher domestic sales, led by strong performances from Royal Enfield, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker by volumes, reported a 4.5% increase in domestic sales to 5,42,305 units in August, against 5,19,139 units in the corresponding month last year.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s domestic dispatches stood at 5,17,329 units, up 8% from 4,81,021 units in August 2025. The company’s domestic performance was supported by sustained demand across commuter motorcycles and scooters, segments in which it has a strong presence through models such as the Activa range, Shine, SP125 and Unicorn.

EV Segment Surge

TVS Motor Company reported an 18% increase in domestic two-wheeler sales to 4,33,796 units in August 2026 from 3,68,862 units in the same month last year. The domestic market accounted for roughly 73% of the company’s total two-wheeler sales during the month. Electric two-wheelers continued to significantly outperform the broader market. TVS sold 59,453 electric two-wheelers in August, up 137% from 25,138 units in August 2025, as adoption of electric mobility expanded across urban and semi-urban markets.

Bajaj Auto’s total two-wheeler sales comprised 2,01,898 units in the domestic market.

Mid-Size & Premium Segment

Royal Enfield’s domestic sales rose 11% year-on-year to 1,14,204 units in August 2026, compared with 1,02,876 units a year earlier. The latest growth comes on a high base, as August 2025 had itself been a record month for the company at the time, surpassing the previous monthly high of 1,10,574 units recorded in October 2024. The latest numbers indicate that the Chennai-based manufacturer has sustained and extended its domestic growth into the current financial year. On a year-to-date basis, its domestic volumes increased 28% to 5,20,695 units.

Suzuki Motorcycle India also reported a 13% rise in domestic sales to 1,03,118 units in August 2026, compared with 91,629 units a year earlier. The company’s spare-parts business also recorded its highest-ever revenue for August at ₹103.3 crore, up 21% from ₹85.56 crore in August 2025.

