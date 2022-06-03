Two-wheeler sales in May 2022 witness HMSI posting the strongest YoY sales, while Suzuki beats Royal Enfield in monthly sales.

Two-wheeler sales in May 2022 see the segment posting a 246 per cent year-on-year growth, having sold a total of 11,88,937 units, as compared to selling 3,43,336 units in May 2021. The two-wheeler segment has also seen a month-on-month growth of 8 per cent.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India posted the highest growth for May 2022, having sold 3,20,844 units and registering 728 per cent growth, while in numbers, Hero MotoCorp leads the segment with 4,66,466 units sold.

Following Hero MotoCorp in first and Honda in second, TVS reports the third-highest sales at 1,91,482 units and registering a 268 per cent YoY growth. In May 2021, TVS sold 52,084 units. Looking at TVS’ month-on-month growth, the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer posted a 6 per cent increase in sales.

Bajaj follows suit, having sold 96,102 units in May 2022 and posting a 59 per cent growth over May 2021, when Bajaj sold 60,342 units. Following Bajaj are Suzuki and Royal Enfield, having sold 60,518 units and 53,525 units respectively, registering 384 and 167 per cent growth.

Also, when comparing sales numbers of the above OEMs with respect to April 2022, All have posted a positive growth apart from Royal Enfield. Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki posted the highest at 17 per cent and 11 per cent respectively, while Royal Enfield saw a marginal decline of 1 per cent.

The trend shows that customers are opting for commuter motorcycles and scooters compared to more premium models like what Royal Enfield sells, helping Suzuki sell more than RE. Despite this demand, the world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer managed to register an impressive 167 per cent growth compared to May 2021, selling 53,525 units as opposed to 20, 073 units in May 2021.

When compared to May 2021, the sales trend shows that the Indian automotive market is witnessing growth and the chip shortages have eased a little. Also, with offices slowly opening and employees being asked to work from their offices, the demand for two-wheelers has gone up, contributing to sales.