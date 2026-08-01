Two-wheeler sales remain on firm footing in July

Hero leads the market; Royal Enfield, Suzuki post strong growth while Honda expands modestly.

India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers reported healthy domestic sales in July, supported by steady rural demand, festival stocking and continued momentum.

Hero MotoCorp retained its leadership position with domestic dispatches of 501,403 units, up 21.6 per cent from 412,397 units in July last year. The company’s internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio accounted for 478,689 units, compared with 401,171 units a year ago, while its electric mobility brand VIDA dispatched 22,714 units during the month.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) posted domestic sales of 4.76 lakh units, up 2 per cent from 4.66 lakh units a year ago. For the first four months of FY27, the company reported 11 per cent growth in domestic sales to 18.90 lakh units, while exports rose 35 per cent to 2.65 lakh units.

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported domestic sales of 123,216 units in July, registering a 28 per cent year-on-year increase over 96,029 units in the same month last year, reflecting sustained demand across its scooter and motorcycle portfolio.

Royal Enfield continued its strong growth trajectory, with domestic sales rising 38 per cent to 105,317 units from 76,254 units in July 2025. During the April-July period of FY27, the company’s domestic sales increased 33 per cent to 406,491 units. However, exports declined 13 per cent to 42,168 units, compared with 48,540 units in the corresponding period last year.

