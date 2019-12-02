Two-wheeler sales November 2019: TVS sold over 2.6 lakh units, exports show double-digit growth

TVS Motor Company has recently announced its sales performance for the month of November 2019. During the said period, the company reported a total sales of 2,66,582 units last month in comparison to 3,19,965 units sold during the same period last year. The company said in a press statement that the shifting of Diwali season to the earlier month and planned adjustment of BS-IV stocks is reflecting in the sales growth difference between November 2018 and November 2019. Now, talking specifically about two-wheelers, the company sold a total of 2,49,350 units in November 2019 compared to the sales of 3,07,142 units in the month of November 2018. When it comes to the domestic market, the company sold 1,91,222 units last month as against sales of 2,60,253 units in the month of November 2018 last year.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 1,05,963 motorcycles in the month of November 2019 compared to the sales of 1,19,883 units in November 2018. On the other hand, scooter sales of the Company registered 84,169 units last month as against the sales of 1,11,763 units in November 2018. Exports was one area where the company reported positive double-digit growth. The total exports by the company grew by 27 percent, increasing from 58,476 units in November 2018 to 74,060 units in November 2019. The two-wheeler exports increased by 24 percent, increasing from 46,889 units in November 2018 to 58,128 units during last month. Now coming to the three-wheeler segment, the sales grew by 34 percent, increasing from 12,823 units in November 2018 to 17,232 units registered in the last month.

In November 2019, TVS Motor Company launched the new BS-VI versions of the Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V and the Jupiter. Talking of the former two, these are not just about updated BS6 engines as the two get some interesting features as well like all-LED headlamp, Glide through traffic and a silent electric starter. We will be riding the new BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V on 9th December, so keep watching this space for the first ride reviews.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates and in case you still haven't, please subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.