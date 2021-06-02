Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

Considering this unprecedented situation, the sales volume of May is not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp noted in a press statement.

By:June 2, 2021 11:17 AM

Sales reports from automobile manufacturers in India have been released and most of them have a similar story to tell with a massive decline in the numbers. The domino effect happened as the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country hard forcing lockdowns and operational restrictions to be put in place again. Major two-wheeler manufacturers like Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp have all reported a dip in sales in the month of May over April when the market had just started to catch on.

Royal Enfield announced on Tuesday that had sold a total of 27,294 units in May, down 49 percent from 53,298 units in April this year. The company’s domestic sales stood at 20,073 units, down 59 percent from 48,789 units in April.

Exports, however, rose to 7,221 units last month as compared with 4,509 units in April, Royal Enfield said in a statement. “Production activity at Royal Enfield plants in Chennai, and retail networks across the country were impacted due to local lockdowns,” it added.

Also read: May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

Hero MotoCorp sold 1,83,044 units in May, down by 51 percent from 3,72,285 units dispatched in April this year. The two-wheeler major had proactively halted operations at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country on 22 April. Three of the plants – located in Gurugram, Haridwar and Dharuhera – resumed single-shift operations on 17 May, followed by the other three located in Neemrana, Halol and Chittoor on 24 May.

Considering this unprecedented situation, the sales volume of May is not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year and sequential months of this year, Hero MotoCorp noted in a press statement.

The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually. With the vaccination drive gaining pace and a sharp decline in the number of Covid-positive cases, markets across the country are expected to open up gradually and this would aid in the swift recovery of businesses in the coming weeks, the statement added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Audi Sport announces all-star driver line-up for electrified project 2022 Dakar Rally

Audi Sport announces all-star driver line-up for electrified project 2022 Dakar Rally

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce in the works: Silent Shadow to be 'brand new' model

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce in the works: Silent Shadow to be 'brand new' model

Honda Africa Twin's Chinese copy with 48 hp and a GS in its name

Honda Africa Twin's Chinese copy with 48 hp and a GS in its name

EA stops online support for Need for Speed Carbon, Shift and more: Here's why

EA stops online support for Need for Speed Carbon, Shift and more: Here's why

Exclusive: India’s first electric superbike Emflux One launch plans on hold, here’s why

Exclusive: India’s first electric superbike Emflux One launch plans on hold, here’s why

Sony Mobile ES car audio system speakers, woofers launched in India

Sony Mobile ES car audio system speakers, woofers launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi

Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale