Two-wheeler sales pick up in June 2021: Royal Enfield registers 13% growth, TVS up 25%

While the year 2020 negatively affected sales in the automobile industry due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they had started to pick up by the time 2021 began. However, the second wave of the pandemic hit the brakes on this growth again. Now though, after the lifting of lockdown restrictions in various states, sales in the two-wheeler industry seem to be picking up with most two-wheeler majors reporting positive growth. Royal Enfield, TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Bajaj Auto and others have all announced their sales numbers for the month of June 2021.

Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Thursday said its total sales increased over one-fold to 43,048 units in June as compared with 27,294 units in May this year. The company’s domestic sales stood at 35,815 units last month as compared with 20,073 in May. Exports rose to 7,233 units last month as against 7,221 units in May, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company states that its total two-wheeler sales saw a growth of 25% with sales of 2,38,092 units in June 2021 as against sales of 1,91,076 units in June 2020. Motorcycle registered sales of 1,46,874 units in June 2021 as against sales of 84,401 units in June 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 54,595 units in June 2021 as against sales of 65,666 units in June 2020.

Domestic two-wheeler sales registered 145,413 units in June 2021 as against sales of 144,817 units in June 2020.

Honda 2Wheelers India’s total dispatches register 11% growth with 2,34,029 units in June’21 (2,12,446 domestic and 21,583 exports) compared to 2,10,879 units in June’20 (2,02,837 domestic and 8,042 exports).

Total motorcycle sales for Bajaj Auto stood at 3,10,578 units, an increase of 22 percent, as compared to 2,55,122 units sold in June last year.

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported over a two-fold increase in its dispatches to dealers last month at 4,69,160 units as compared to 1,83,044 units in May this year. In the April-June period, the company’s wholesales stood at 10,24,507 units as compared to 5,64,665 units in the June quarter of 2020-21.

