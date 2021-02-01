Two-wheeler sales January 2021: Royal Enfield registers 5 percent year-on-year growth

Announcing its January 2021 sales, Royal Enfield has stated that it registered a 5 percent growth in domestic sales and a tremendous 103 percent growth in export from January 2020.

Royal Enfield posted a sale of 68,887 motorcycles in the month of January 2021, against the sales of 63,520 motorcycles for the same month last year. While the Chennai-based manufacturer’s domestic sales stood at 64,372 motorcycles in January this year, the number was 61,292 in January last year, amounting to a growth of 5 percent. In terms of export, Royal Enfield registered a tremendous growth of 103 percent, from 2,228 in January last year to 4,515 the same month this year.

The latest development to be announced by Royal Enfield in the introduction of its Make-It-Yours initiative on Apparel. With MiY for apparel, consumers now have a range of personalisation options across helmets and t-shirts.

There are now more than 7,000 distinctive options to personalise one’s helmet, and more than 15,000 options to personalise t-shirts using text, decals, graphics, colours, and several other choices. Users will be able to personalise their helmets on the basis of shape (shell), colour palettes, internal fabric options, decals (graphics), and visors among others. T-shirts can be customised based on the color, badges, diverse prints, and more.

Also read: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan to get Tripper Navigation: India launch soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was the latest motorcycle to launch from the manufacturer’s stable. The cruiser is a successor to the Thunderbird X series and is powered by a new engine and based on a new platform as well. Besides these upgrades, the new Royal Enfield cruiser also boasts navigation on the go through its Tripper tech developed in partnership with Google.

The Tripper is also expected to make its way on other Royal Enfield motorcycles, beginning with the 2021 Himalayan which is slated to launch soon.

