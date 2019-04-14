Two-wheeler sales in March 2019: TVS races ahead of Honda to second spot

The month of March 2019 has been an unsatisfying one for the two-wheeler manufacturers in India. Starting with the leader, Hero MotoCorp managed to sell a total of 5,53,302 two-wheelers in March 2019 as compared to 7,04,874 vehicles sold during the same month in the previous year. That said, the company reported a sales decline of 21.5 percent, however, it still retained the number one spot. The number two spot is where things were interesting. Honda that has been on the second position since the year 2012 was beaten by TVS Motor Company last month as the former's sales were badly hit. Honda sold a total of 2,22,325 two-wheelers last month and showed an unhealthy sales decline of 46.7 percent.

Two-wheeler sales in March 2019 (Source: Auto Punditz)

As a result, TVS Motor Company raced ahead of Honda for the number two spot with 2,47,710 unit sales. While the company also reported a negative sales growth of 6.6 percent, the numbers were decent enough to replace Honda as the second best seller two-wheeler brand in the country. The number four spot was held by Pune-based Bajaj Auto and the company showed a positive sales growth of 38.5 percent with2,20,213 unit sales. The brand that showed the maximum positive sales growth last month was Kawasaki as it sold a total of 467 units of motorcycles in March 2019 as against 299 units in March 2018, thereby reporting an impressive growth of 56.2 percent. This is all thanks to multiple launches in the last few months at competitive price points.

Coming back to the number two spot, this is the first time that since 2012 that Honda showed a monthly sales in the region of 2 lakh. One of the prime reasons behind is the scooter segment that witnessed a slight loss of interest among the buyers. The company's best selling Activa lost to Hero Splendor as the latter reclaimed the title of India's best selling two-wheeler.

