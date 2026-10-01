Two-wheeler sales gain speed in September

India’s domestic two-wheeler sales saw strong growth in September 2026, led by Hero, Honda, TVS, Royal Enfield, and Suzuki, while Bajaj Auto reported a decline. Discover key dispatch numbers, scooter gains, and EV growth across major brands.

The domestic two-wheeler market saw largely positive sales momentum in September 2026, with Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reporting strong domestic growth. Royal Enfield and Suzuki Motorcycle India also posted gains, while Bajaj Auto recorded a decline.

Hero MotoCorp reported Domestic shipments increased 14.12% to 7,39,018 units, from 6,47,582 units a year ago.

ICE models accounted for 7,10,436 units, while Vida electric vehicle dispatches stood at 28,798 units. Vida also recorded an 83% year-on-year jump in Vahan retail registrations.

Hero’s scooter volumes crossed 1,00,000 units at 1,00,354, up 64.51% year-on-year and 34.62% from August. Petrol scooter dispatches alone grew 60%, while motorcycle volumes rose 6.35% to 6,65,994 units.

TVS Motor’s domestic two-wheeler sales increased 17% to 4,82,073 units in September, reflecting stronger demand it was 4,13,279 units a year earlier

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported domestic sales of 6,36,768 units, up 26% from 5,05,693 units in September 2025.

Royal Enfield’s domestic sales rose 7% to 1,21,326 units in September, compared with 1,13,573 units a year earlier.

For April-September, cumulative domestic sales increased 23% to 6,42,021 units.

Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales declined 12% year-on-year to 2,40,00 units, from 2,73,000 units in September 2025. However, sales increased 18.8% sequentially from 2,02,000 units in August.

Separately, Bajaj Auto’s total domestic sales, including two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, stood at 2,94,456 units, down 9% from 3,25,252 units a year earlier.

Suzuki Motorcycle India’s domestic sales rose 3% to 1,08,806 units, from 1,05,886 units in September 2025.

The company said the growth came against a high base, when GST reforms had supported consumer demand.