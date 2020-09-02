Two-wheeler sales August 2020: Strong sales recovery for TVS, Bajaj over July, Hero sales up 7% YoY

While month-on-month sales growth was positive for Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company, the numbers declined compared to the same month last year. Hero MotoCorp, on the other hand, posted a YoY growth of 7%.

By:Updated: Sep 02, 2020 11:15 AM

two wheeler sale in august

The coronavirus-led lockdowns are being lifted and so this is the time when previous theories of a possible boom in the two-wheeler market could be proven. A lot of industry experts and OEMs had been expecting a rise in the sale of affordable two-wheelers as they offer a personal space that is of prime concern as we grapple through a pandemic. As per the sales numbers, the likes of TVS Motor Company and Suzuki Motorcycle India are showing signs of healthy recovery after sales and production were affected by the lockdown in the past couple of months.

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 14% in August 2020 having sold 2,87,398 units as against 252,744 units in July 2020. The company registered sales of 2,87,398 units in August 2020 as against 2,90,455 units registered in the month of August 2019.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 2,77,226 units in August 2020 as against 2,75,851 units in August 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 2,18,338 units in August 2020 as against 2,19,528 units in August 2019.

Motorcycles registered sales of 1,19,878 units in August 2020 as against 1,09,393 units in August 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 87,044 units in August 2020 as against 1,09,272 units in August 2019.

Bajaj Auto showed a stronger recovery on a monthly basis. It registered a growth of 28% MoM.

 Aug-20Aug-19Change %
2-WHEELERS
DOMESTIC1,78,2201,73,0243
EXPORTS1,42,8381,52,276-6
SUB-TOTAL3,21,0583,25,300-1

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) made a substantial comeback in the month of August 2020 by recording a sale of 57,909 units. SMIPL registered a sequential growth of more than 46% in August 2020 sales as compared to July 2020. The company sold 53,142 units in the domestic market as compared to 31,421 in July 2020.

Hero MotoCorp sold 5,44,658 motorcycles and 39,798 scooters in August this year compared to 4,98,547 motorcycles and 44,859 scooters in 2019 which is a cumulative growth of 7% on a month-on-month basis. However, it includes a rise in motorcycle sales by 8.4% and a decline in scooter sales by 11.20%.

Royal Enfield posted a sale of 50,144 motorcycles in the month of August 2020, against the sales of 52,904 motorcycles for the same month last year.

MOTORCYCLES SALESAugust
20202019Growth
Domestic4757148752-2.00%
Exports25734152-38.00%
Total5014452904-5.00%
YTD
2020’212019’20Growth
Domestic1,40,4352,72,364-48.00%
Exports731218434-60.00%
Total1,47,7472,90,798-49.00%

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Two-wheeler sales August 2020: Strong sales recovery for TVS, Bajaj over July, Hero sales up 7% YoY

Two-wheeler sales August 2020: Strong sales recovery for TVS, Bajaj over July, Hero sales up 7% YoY

Tata Nexon XM variant launched with sunroof: Most affordable sunroof-equipped SUV in India

Tata Nexon XM variant launched with sunroof: Most affordable sunroof-equipped SUV in India

Honda City 4th-generation variant line up revised: Older model now cheaper by this much

Honda City 4th-generation variant line up revised: Older model now cheaper by this much

Maruti Suzuki records 17.1% year-on-year sales increase: Strong demand for Swift, Baleno pushes growth

Maruti Suzuki records 17.1% year-on-year sales increase: Strong demand for Swift, Baleno pushes growth

The forever motorbike chain! BMW Motorrad introduces M Endurance maintenance-free chain

The forever motorbike chain! BMW Motorrad introduces M Endurance maintenance-free chain

Car sales August 2020: Hyundai domestic sales up 19.9% as auto sector sees revival

Car sales August 2020: Hyundai domestic sales up 19.9% as auto sector sees revival

Vespa Racing Sixties launched in India: Price, features of Vespa SXL-based scooter revealed

Vespa Racing Sixties launched in India: Price, features of Vespa SXL-based scooter revealed

TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

New Tata Nexon teaser suggests DCT automatic launch tomorrow: What to expect

New Tata Nexon teaser suggests DCT automatic launch tomorrow: What to expect

BGAUSS ready with two new electric two-wheelers: Launch timeline revealed

BGAUSS ready with two new electric two-wheelers: Launch timeline revealed

Triumph marks 61 years of Bonnie: Free accessories worth Rs 61,000 with Bonneville range

Triumph marks 61 years of Bonnie: Free accessories worth Rs 61,000 with Bonneville range

Video: Nissan reveals design approach behind upcoming Magnite compact SUV

Video: Nissan reveals design approach behind upcoming Magnite compact SUV

Ather 450 electric scooter gets new Referral Program: Added benefits for old & new customers

Ather 450 electric scooter gets new Referral Program: Added benefits for old & new customers

Android 11 update to offer wireless Android Auto to more phones but with a catch!

Android 11 update to offer wireless Android Auto to more phones but with a catch!

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Belgian GP win as Ferrari finish out of points

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Belgian GP win as Ferrari finish out of points

New Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser seen: Likely new flagship above Interceptor, Continental GT 650!

New Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser seen: Likely new flagship above Interceptor, Continental GT 650!

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 launched: Harley Street 750 rival price, specs, features

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 launched: Harley Street 750 rival price, specs, features

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for the Belgian GP as Ferrari fails to reach top 10

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for the Belgian GP as Ferrari fails to reach top 10

Harley-Davidson 338R spied undisguised: Most affordable Harley India-bound?

Harley-Davidson 338R spied undisguised: Most affordable Harley India-bound?

Pre-bookings to open for 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS on 1st September: Launch soon

Pre-bookings to open for 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS on 1st September: Launch soon