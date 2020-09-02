Two-wheeler sales August 2020: Strong sales recovery for TVS, Bajaj over July, Hero sales up 7% YoY

While month-on-month sales growth was positive for Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company, the numbers declined compared to the same month last year. Hero MotoCorp, on the other hand, posted a YoY growth of 7%.

The coronavirus-led lockdowns are being lifted and so this is the time when previous theories of a possible boom in the two-wheeler market could be proven. A lot of industry experts and OEMs had been expecting a rise in the sale of affordable two-wheelers as they offer a personal space that is of prime concern as we grapple through a pandemic. As per the sales numbers, the likes of TVS Motor Company and Suzuki Motorcycle India are showing signs of healthy recovery after sales and production were affected by the lockdown in the past couple of months.

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 14% in August 2020 having sold 2,87,398 units as against 252,744 units in July 2020. The company registered sales of 2,87,398 units in August 2020 as against 2,90,455 units registered in the month of August 2019.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 2,77,226 units in August 2020 as against 2,75,851 units in August 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 2,18,338 units in August 2020 as against 2,19,528 units in August 2019.

Motorcycles registered sales of 1,19,878 units in August 2020 as against 1,09,393 units in August 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 87,044 units in August 2020 as against 1,09,272 units in August 2019.

Bajaj Auto showed a stronger recovery on a monthly basis. It registered a growth of 28% MoM.

Aug-20 Aug-19 Change % 2-WHEELERS DOMESTIC 1,78,220 1,73,024 3 EXPORTS 1,42,838 1,52,276 -6 SUB-TOTAL 3,21,058 3,25,300 -1

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) made a substantial comeback in the month of August 2020 by recording a sale of 57,909 units. SMIPL registered a sequential growth of more than 46% in August 2020 sales as compared to July 2020. The company sold 53,142 units in the domestic market as compared to 31,421 in July 2020.

Hero MotoCorp sold 5,44,658 motorcycles and 39,798 scooters in August this year compared to 4,98,547 motorcycles and 44,859 scooters in 2019 which is a cumulative growth of 7% on a month-on-month basis. However, it includes a rise in motorcycle sales by 8.4% and a decline in scooter sales by 11.20%.

Royal Enfield posted a sale of 50,144 motorcycles in the month of August 2020, against the sales of 52,904 motorcycles for the same month last year.

MOTORCYCLES SALES August 2020 2019 Growth Domestic 47571 48752 -2.00% Exports 2573 4152 -38.00% Total 50144 52904 -5.00% YTD 2020’21 2019’20 Growth Domestic 1,40,435 2,72,364 -48.00% Exports 7312 18434 -60.00% Total 1,47,747 2,90,798 -49.00%

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.