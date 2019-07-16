Two-wheeler riders without helmet banned from using Lucknow-Agra expressway

Representational Image (Image: PTI)Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), has announced that starting Monday, no two-wheeler rider will be allowed on the Lucknow-Agra expressway without wearing helmets. This move has been taken in order to ensure the safety of motorcyclists on the said expressway. UPEIDA CEO Awanish Awasthi said that "In the interest of people, it has been decided not to allow two-wheeler riders on the expressway without helmets. It will be strictly enforced,". He further added that the authority is working on arrangements in order to ensure the safety of commuters on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

UP is currently one of the states which have the highest telly of death due to road accidents. Recently, there was a mishap, due to driver negligence on the Delhi-Agra route (Yamuna Expressway). The driver of a UP roadways bus fell asleep on the wheel. This led to the bus going off the road, resulting in the death of 29 passengers on board along with many being left critically injured. In the wake of this, Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has announced that it is going to employ special devices on state transport buses.

The device will monitor driver activity with the help of special sensors and sound an alarm if it finds that he/she is dozing off. If the driver does not respond to this alarm, the device will have the capability to apply the brakes and bring the vehicle to a complete halt.

Last week, in the aftermath of the Yamuna Expressway accident, Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had conveyed to the transport department officials that they cannot squarely put the blame for road-accidents on drivers as well as expressway authorities. In addition to this, he also asked the officials to ensure that the state transport buses, which are covering a distance of more than 400 km.