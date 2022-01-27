Two-wheeler inventory rises to 60 days in Jan

From 30 days in December, Inventories of two-wheelers with dealers have shot up to 60 days in January and one leading manufacturer is sitting on 90 days of inventory.

Inventories of two-wheelers with dealers have doubled in just a month’s time. From 30 days in December, stocks have shot up to 60 days in January and one leading manufacturer is sitting on 90 days of inventory. With demand weak, especially for entry-level vehicles, which comprise 75% of total retail sales, dealers are hoping for slower despatches from manufacturers.

“The inventory at the dealers end is at alarming levels and all of us need to talk to our original equipment manufacturers so that the same can be controlled. Fada, through its monthly press release, is already highlighting this issue to the entire auto industry community and especially to our two-wheeler principals. Apart from this, we as a fraternity also need to discuss with banks and OEMs to launch easy finance schemes so that we are in a position to revive the demand,” Vinkesh Gulati, president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, said in a LinkedIn post on January 25.

“The two-wheeler category is currently in its worst phase. Reeling under the impact of the second wave in April-June 2021 followed by price increases by the OEMs, skyrocketing fuel prices, bad shape of the rural economy, lacklustre wedding season demand and increasing interest in electric two-wheelers, especially in urban markets are among the reasons for the fall in demand,” Gulati added.

A leading dealer told FE that manufacturers now won’t have much of a choice but to lower the despatches because their receivables from dealers are rising. Normally dealers take vehicles from manufacturers on a cash-and-carry basis but with pandemic breaking out and demand slowing, they have moved to credit.

Inventory is high even though despatches by manufacturers have fallen year-on-year. For instance, two-wheeler despatches during the October-December period were the lowest in the last nine years, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). In December, they were down by 11% y-o-y. Retail sales of two-wheelers declined by 20% y-o-y in December.

Unlike passenger vehicles, where the demand is high but supplies are low due to the shortage of chips, demand for two-wheelers is tepid. The reason is that ownership cost has gone up by around 30% since April 2019 when the transition from BS4 to BS6 happened along with a host of safety measures. Further, in the last one year, fuel prices have also risen by around 30-34%.