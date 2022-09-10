Two-wheeler Exports August 2022: Honda, Suzuki, Royal Enfield record positive YoY growth

Two-wheeler Exports August 2022: Honda, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield recorded healthy growth in exports on a YoY basis while the export figures of Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, and TVS plunged.

India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. August 2022 was a good month for the OEMs in terms of domestic sales. However, the same cannot be said for exports. While Honda, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield recorded healthy growth in exports on a YoY basis, the export figures of Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, and TVS plunged. Here’s a detailed report of the same.

Two-wheeler Exports August 2022:

Brand Name August 2022 August 2021 YoY Change July 2022 MoM Change Bajaj 1,21,787 1,80,339 -32.4% 1,50,670 -19.1% TVS 76,214 94,314 -19.1% 97,716 -22.0% Honda 39,307 30,114 30.5% 40,942 -3.9% Suzuki 14,905 11,654 27.9% 15,338 -2.8% Hero MotoCorp 11,868 22,742 -47.8% 14,896 -20.3% Royal Enfield 7,220 6,790 6.3% 9,026 -20.0%

As you can see in the above table, the export figures of all the major two-wheeler manufacturers slumped in August 2022 when compared on an MoM basis. Moreover, on a YoY basis, Honda, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield recorded healthy growth. In terms of exports, Bajaj Auto still leads the race followed by TVS Motor Company and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI).

Suzuki bagged the fourth spot while Hero MotoCorp and Royal Enfield grabbed the fifth and sixth positions respectively. Bajaj Auto exported 1,21,787 units in August 2022, recording a massive 32.4 per cent decline YoY. Even TVS Motor Company’s export figures were down by 19.1 per cent and it exported 76,214 units from India last month.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recorded the biggest jump of 30.5 per cent YoY and its exports stood at 39,307 units in August 2022. Suzuki and Royal Enfield exported 14,905 two-wheelers and 7,220 units respectively last month. India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp’s exports were down by a massive 47.8 per cent YoY and its August 2022’s export figures stood at 11,868 units.

