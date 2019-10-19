Two-wheeler discounts in October: Big savings of up to Rs 11,000 on Honda Activa, TVS Apache 160 & more

The effects of sales slowdown can be seen in almost all the vehicle categories in the Indian automobile industry and the same applies to two-wheelers as well. However, as the festive season has arrived, things are looking to climb in its favour. Multiple two-wheeler manufacturers are offering discounts on their scooters and motorcycles. If you are in the process of making a motorcycle or scooter buying decision, Express Drives has lined up some current offers and discounts for you. Also, we tell you how much you can save on which two-wheelers along with other benefits. Starting with commuter motorcycles, the TVS Radeon, Victor, Sport and Star City Plus all these motorcycles benefit from a lower down payment amount and additional benefits for government employees. Hero MotoCorp is offering a cash benefit of Rs 1500 on its 100-125cc commuter motorcycles like Splendor and Passion Pro.

Honda motorcycles also have a range of benefits on offer with savings of up to Rs 8900 and a low down payment amount of Rs 1100. The very popular Apache RTR 160 4V is available with free five-year insurance worth Rs 8800. And the most powerful TVS, the RR 310 now comes with TVS' limitless assist program. 200cc motorcycles like Hero Xtreme 200R and Xtreme 200S are available with a cash discount of Rs 2000, an exchange benefit of Rs 5000, and a lower down payment value of Rs 4000.

The recently-launched Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is currently available on Zero down payment, Zero Processing fee with an EMI of Rs 3,042 per lakh. Bajaj Auto is offering benefits of up to Rs 7,200 across its range in all major markets. Key benefits include cash discounts, five years of free warranty and additional savings on free services.

Now coming to the highly popular automatic scooters, TVS Scooty Pep Plus and Zest are available with a lower down payment value of Rs 3250 and Rs 3750 respectively and there is no processing fee involved as a festive season offer. The popular 110cc scooter Jupiter benefits from a low down payment amount of Rs 3900 and an exchange bonus of Rs 4000. Similarly, Hero scooters like Maestro Edge and Destini 125 are available at a cash discount of Rs 2000, exchange bonus of Rs 3000, and a lower down payment of Rs 4000.

Honda Activa 5G is available with benefits of up to Rs 11,000 that includes a low down payment amount and Paytm cashback offers. Express Drives Top Pick: In the 110cc scooter segment, TVS Jupiter has faired very well in our tests but Honda Activa takes the top spot in the 125cc segment in terms of comfort and utility. But for sporty performance, consider stretching the budget for an NTorq 125 which offers a fresh design and a long list of features.

The discounts are being offered on premium motorcycles as well. On the more premium side of the spectrum, Kawasaki India is offering benefits of up to Rs 65,500. The supersport motorcycle ZX-6R gets benefits of Rs 65,500. Other motorcycles in the Ninja series - Ninja 1000, 650, 400 have benefits of Rs 85,150 and Rs 58,950. The 650cc Versys and Z650 are both available with benefits of Rs 58,950. Kawasaki's only cruiser motorcycle Vulcan S has benefits worth Rs 65,500.

Moving over to Triumph Motorcycles, the Bonneville T100 is available with benefits worth Rs 1.75 lakh and Tiger 800 XR currently has benefits of up to Rs 2.8 lakh. For more clarification, head to your nearest dealership before festive season offers end.