Two decades of Bajaj Pulsar: History, Journey & Evolution of India’s favourite ‘sportsbike’!

Bajaj Pulsar is certainly India's darling sportsbike for almost two decades now. Over the years, the Pulsar range saw the addition of numerous models and even more interesting have been the timely updates that have kept the brand going strong, even today. Here's a glimpse at Bajaj Pulsar's amazing journey!

Bajaj Pulsar – a name that has been terrorizing numerous 150cc motorcycles in the Indian two-wheeler market is on the verge of completing 20 glorious years. Almost two decades back, Bajaj Auto took a bold attempt and launched the muscular-looking Pulsar that stood nothing less than a dream bike for millions of youngsters across the nation. Multiple models in the Pulsar range came along with multiple features that even Indians had seen for the first time. That said, more than a style statement, the Pulsar became a motorcycle icon for the youth and within no time, it started setting the sales charts on fire. Fast forward to today, after 18 years of its inception, the Pulsar range is still going strong which in itself shows how much the Indians are in love with the brand. Currently, the Pulsar line up comprises of as many as 9 models with engine displacements ranging from 125cc to 220cc. In over 18 years of its journey in India, the Pulsar brand has seen a total of 1.25 crore buyers across the globe. A significant portion of this figure comprises of exports as well. While 97.1 lakh Pulsars were sold in India during these years, 28.3 lakh units saw new homes abroad.

Bajaj Pulsars have been highly popular in almost every state of India. However, coming to region-specific data, Tamil Nadu tops the list of the biggest markets for the Pulsar brand in the country. Also, Pulsar 150 has been the highest-selling variant over the years and is still selling like hotcakes. One of the prime reasons behind is the timely updates given to what people used to call a ‘sportsbike’ initially. Yes, that was the impact! First launched in India in October 2001, Bajaj Pulsar is currently sold in over 65+ countries across the world. Talking of the overwhelming sales performance in India, the company claims that the Pulsar brand currently commands a market share of 42 percent in the sports motorcycle segment. Now, as a tribute to this iconic brand, let’s take a look at the journey of Bajaj Pulsar and see here India’s highly loved bike has evolved over the years.

Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 Classic – 2001

The first-ever Pulsar rolled out with a traditional rounded headlamp.

150/180cc two-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engines made 12/15 hp power respectively.

The advertisement with “Definitely Male” further enhanced its popularity.

Bajaj Pulsar UG-1 – 2003

First major upgrade with headlamp fairing and twin pilot lamps.

Bajaj’s very own DTS-i Digital Twin Spark Ignition technology was introduced.

All thanks to the said tech, the power output increased.

Bajaj Pulsar UG-2 – 2004

17-inch alloy wheels added to Bajaj Pulsar.

Twin Nitrox shock absorbers at the rear for better comfort.

Also, Pulsar 180 received an all-black theme and became a new bedroom poster for the youngsters.

Bajaj Pulsar UG-3 – 2006

One of the biggest updates for Pulsar. This included the introduction of an all-digital speedometer and engine kill switch.

Backlit switches added for better convenience in dark.

Self cancelling and more flexible turn indicators to prevent breakage.

Sharper ‘wolf-eyed’ twin pilot lamps and edgier body styling.

RPM shift light was added to let the rider know that the engine rpm has reached close to the rev limiter.

Bajaj Pulsar 200 DTS-i, Pulsar 220 DTS-Fi – 2007

Brawnier Bajaj Pulsar 200 was launched with an oil-cooled engine and a more muscular styling.

Also, the birth of the sportiest-looking Pulsar 220 with a fuel injection system.

Pulsar 220 DTS-Fi got clip on handlebars and a rear disc brake too.

Bajaj Pulsar UG-4 – 2009

Bajaj Pulsar 180 got the treatment of the Pulsar 200.

In the process, the Pulsar 180 got split seats, wider 120mm rear tyre and clip-on handlebars.

Kick start option was removed.

Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS – 2009

Smallest displacement Pulsar was introduced with sportier styling.

The first bike in India to have four-valve DTS-i technology.

Launched with black alloy wheels and a front disc brake.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 – 2012

Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS with an all-new sharper design was launched.

Twin positioning lamps tucked just below the headlamp.

Liquid-cooled, DTS-i, triple spark engine was used for the first time.

Gas-charged monoshock was included too.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 – March 2015

The race track inspired Bajaj Pulsar RS200 was launched with full fairing.

Got Daytime Running Lights, new digital-analog instrument cluster and an optional ABS.

Engine on the RS200 got six-speed transmission and had a power output of 24hp.

Bajaj Pulsar AS200, Pulsar AS150 – April 2015

Bajaj Pulsar AS200 and Pulsar AS150 were launched soon after the launch of RS200.

Featured semi fairing along with long-travel suspension, large windscreen and a taller stance.

Pulsar AS200 got the same engine as the RS200 with an exception of fuel injection.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 – 2017

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 was launched with design cues taken from the Pulsar NS200.

Smaller 160cc, oil-cooled engine with DTS-i tech was good for producing 15hp of peak power.

Compared to NS200, the Pulsar NS160 featured a skinnier rear tyre and had no rear disc brake.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon – 2019

Smallest Pulsar till date – Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon was launched with styling exactly the same as the Pulsar 150.

Neon coloured highlights for better visual appeal.

Launched with an optional rear disc brake.

Most of the parts borrowed from the Pulsar 150.

Certainly an iconic brand! Let us know if Bajaj Pulsar managed to ignite the motoring spark inside you as well. If yes, what has been your favorite Pulsar model?

