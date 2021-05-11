Twin cylinder bikes under Rs 6 lakh: Interceptor 650, Ninja 300, TRK502

Most of the bikes in this price bracket fall under the 500-650cc segment, with the most affordable of the lot being a 650cc model.

In the Indian market, we are fairly familiar with twin-cylinder bikes. Especially now that affordable models like the ones from Royal Enfield and dare I say, Kawasaki have come. While the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Suzuki Inazuma 250 and even the R3 have been the harbingers of this classification in India, they failed to capitalise. This though has lead to others following their footsteps and bringing in bikes at a more accessible price point, while retaining the twin-cylinder configuration. With the BS6 era having come in, even 100cc bikes have become costlier. In this scenario, we list the best twin-cylinder bikes that you can buy under Rs 6 lakh. If we had stretched the budget here by Rs 7 lakh, this page would have been flooded with Kawasaki models. At the same time, one can also get their hands on a 3-cylinder motorcycle – the Triumph Trident.

The middleweight segment is what mostly comes in this price bracket. The most affordable twin-cylinder bike in India happens to be from the house of Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650/Continental GT650

The RE twins are an all-new motorcycle from the chassis to the engine. This twin-cylinder engine is good for 47hp of power and 52Nm of torque. These numbers may not be class-leading but they give a budding rider a good taste of the 650cc class. The bikes are priced starting from Rs 2.75 lakh and Rs 2.91 lakh respectively, ex-showroom.

Also Read RE Interceptor 650 BS6 review

Kawasaki Ninja 300

While the Kawasaki Ninja 400 might have been discontinued, the Ninja 300 is still available in BS6 guise. The parallel-twin engine produces 37hp of power and 26Nm. A 6-speed slip and assist clutch gearbox has been paired with this engine. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 harps on a sportier design theme and is priced at Rs 3.18 lakh, ex-showroom.

Benelli TRK502/502X

Benelli has always been regarded as one of the most affordable superbike manufacturers in India. Unfortunately, their biggest competition comes in the form of CFMoto and at the time of writing this story, the latter hadn’t launched their BS6 twin cylinder bikes. Benelli though has made a lot of revisions in their 500cc models. Backlit switches, new handguards, fresh engine guard and retuned engine are some of the highlights. The parallel-twin engine is good for 45.5hp of power and 46Nm. The Benelli TRK502 is priced at Rs 4.86 lakh and the Benelli TRK 502X is for Rs 5.26 lakh, ex-showroom.

Benelli Leoncino 500

The Benelli Leoncino 500 BS6 is a scrambler-like designed bike and the BS6 iteration, is Rs 20,000 affordable than the BS4 unit. Now that we are talking about the price, the company has priced it starting from Rs 4.70 lakh, ex-showroom. The engine is in the same state of tune as the TRKs and makes a similar amount of power as well as torque.

Stretching your ex-showroom budget by a lakh will also fetch you the Honda CB500X. Honestly, it doesn’t offer much in terms of features over the Benelli but you know how hallowed the Honda badge is in India. Plus the sense of stable workshops and affordable service costs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.