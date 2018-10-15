Twenty Two Kymco launched in India: New Flow electric scooter with Ionex battery to launch in early 2019

Twenty Two Motors today announced its joint venture with Kymco, which marks the Taiwan manufacturer's entry into the Indian two-wheeler market. The two brands will work together to combine expertise and technology on electric scooters and beyond. Through the new alliance - Twenty Two Kymco - Kymco is bringing its cutting edge, electric vehicle total solution - Ionex and Ionex Commercial, which the company says will help improve the perspective on electric mobility in India. Twenty Two Kymco displayed the Ionex battery system at the venue today which aims at revolutionising electric mobility and eliminate range anxiety.

New Twenty Two Kymco Flow

Twenty Two Motors Flow, an electric scooter that was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, will be updated under this collaboration for a launch in 2019. It will come with Ionex battery technology developed by Kymco. The new removable Ionex battery will be lighter in weight, easy to swap, water-proof and full-charged in less than an hour.

The upgraded Flow will also have a fixed reserve battery on board, which is constantly kept fully charged by the removable battery. As a result, the riders can continue riding for up to 20km without the help from the removable battery.

Ionex battery system includes units that can be swapped for fully charged ones.

Ionex battery system allows customers to swap batteries at a charging port, which means the wait time is next to nothing. Along with the launch of the scooter, Twenty Two Kymco will also be making several such charging ports to be available around the city, beginning with Delhi and then expanding to others.

Twenty Two Motors Kymco two-wheelers will be available at Twenty Two Kymco Experience Store in New Delhi from early 2019, followed by Gurugram, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore soon afterwards.

Kymco in India

For those not in the know, Kymco originally started out with technology transfer from Honda, Japan in 1964 Kymco’s current product range includes scooters, motorcycles, mobility scooters, ATVs and utility vehicles. Kymco is currently present in over 100 countries worldwide.

Kymco will be bringing more of its global products to India under Twenty Two Kymco brand. (In photo: Kymco Many EV)

Speaking to us during the launch of Twenty Two Kymco brand in India, Kymco Chairman Allen Koo said that the company sees great potential for electric vehicles in India. The trend has not caught on yet because Indian buyers have not had a good electric product to rely on and Kymco hopes to change that, he added.

Elaborating on Twenty Two Motors collaboration with Kymco, Twenty Two Motors CEO & co-founder Parveen Kharb said that with Ionex, the Flow scooter will be able to eradicate range anxiety from electric two-wheeler users. He went on say that eventually there will be more Kymco products making their way to India under Twenty Two Kymco brand.