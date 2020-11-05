TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

The TVS Zeppelin concept that showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo was seen with some modern features like an-all LED lighting, all-digital instrument console and even an action camera that was mounted on the headlamp.  If these manage to find their way into the final production model, then the TVS Zepplin R will certainly set a benchmark in the segment.

By:Updated: Nov 05, 2020 11:59 AM

 

TVS Zeppelin cruiser that was showcased in India at the 2018 Auto Expo as a concept model seems to be launching in the country in the coming months. The company has recently trademarked the name ‘Zepplin R’ (notice a slight change in nomenclature here) which hints towards the possible arrival of the Bajaj Avenger, Suzuki Intruder rivalling cruiser motorcycle. Given the concept that was showcased at the biennial event, the TVS Zepplin R in all certainty should arrive as a power cruiser and that would differentiate itself from other retro cruisers out there in the market. The said concept motorcycle had a 220cc engine and the final production model might come with a bigger engine or even the 310cc unit that powers the company’s flagship Apache RR310 and the BMW 310 twins. Moreover, the Zeppelin concept had a mild hybrid system and the same might debut in the production-spec model as well. Apart from being a segment-first feature, it shall also improve the fuel efficiency of the motorcycle.

The TVS Zeppelin concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo was seen with some modern features like an-all LED lighting, all-digital instrument console and even an action camera that was mounted on the headlamp.  Sure, these features look & sound cool and if these manage to find their way to the final production model, then the TVS Zepplin R will certainly set a benchmark in the segment. When it comes to the cycle parts, the TVS Zepplin R might come with 41mm upside-down forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. The bike should also get petal discs at both ends with a standard dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

Moreover, the company might offer alloy wheels with the Zepplin R against spoke wheels that were seen on the Zeppelin concept. We are expecting the TVS Zepplin R to be launched in India sometime next year at a price of close to Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

Switching to CNG power gets easier: Drive CNG launches CNG kit installation and services

Switching to CNG power gets easier: Drive CNG launches CNG kit installation and services

Car Discounts: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai Elantra, Aura, Nios, i20  in Nov 2020

Car Discounts: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai Elantra, Aura, Nios, i20  in Nov 2020

Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how

How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier's fortune to make it the brand's highest-selling SUV

How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier's fortune to make it the brand's highest-selling SUV

Jaguar i-Pace bookings open in India: Specs, variants of all-electric car revealed

Jaguar i-Pace bookings open in India: Specs, variants of all-electric car revealed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H'ness CB350 rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H'ness CB350 rival

Diwali offer: Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Presso

Diwali offer: Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Presso

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

Nissan Magnite brochure leaked: Engine specs, variants, details revealed

Nissan Magnite brochure leaked: Engine specs, variants, details revealed

Car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Nexon in November 2020

Car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Nexon in November 2020