TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

TVS Zeppelin cruiser that was showcased in India at the 2018 Auto Expo as a concept model seems to be launching in the country in the coming months. The company has recently trademarked the name ‘Zepplin R’ (notice a slight change in nomenclature here) which hints towards the possible arrival of the Bajaj Avenger, Suzuki Intruder rivalling cruiser motorcycle. Given the concept that was showcased at the biennial event, the TVS Zepplin R in all certainty should arrive as a power cruiser and that would differentiate itself from other retro cruisers out there in the market. The said concept motorcycle had a 220cc engine and the final production model might come with a bigger engine or even the 310cc unit that powers the company’s flagship Apache RR310 and the BMW 310 twins. Moreover, the Zeppelin concept had a mild hybrid system and the same might debut in the production-spec model as well. Apart from being a segment-first feature, it shall also improve the fuel efficiency of the motorcycle.

The TVS Zeppelin concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo was seen with some modern features like an-all LED lighting, all-digital instrument console and even an action camera that was mounted on the headlamp. Sure, these features look & sound cool and if these manage to find their way to the final production model, then the TVS Zepplin R will certainly set a benchmark in the segment. When it comes to the cycle parts, the TVS Zepplin R might come with 41mm upside-down forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. The bike should also get petal discs at both ends with a standard dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

Moreover, the company might offer alloy wheels with the Zepplin R against spoke wheels that were seen on the Zeppelin concept. We are expecting the TVS Zepplin R to be launched in India sometime next year at a price of close to Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

