TVS Zeppelin-based cruiser likely to be named ‘Ronin’: Will challenge Bajaj Avenger 220

TVS Zeppelin cruiser concept was displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo with some impressive features including an inbuilt action cam.

TVS Motor Company has trademarked the name ‘Ronin’ for one of its upcoming products. Some reports on the web have been suggesting that TVS will launch an all new motorcycle next year. That said, there is a high possibility that the name Ronin would be used for the same bike. Now to the big question – what exactly this upcoming bike would be? Well, speculations suggest that the company is working on a naked version of its flagship Apache RR310.

However, we believe that the name Ronin might be used for the upcoming cruiser that will be based on the Zeppelin concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Now coming to the nomenclature, Ronin was a wandering Samurai without a master or lord during the period 1185 to 1868 in Japan. And hence, the name would very well fit a cruiser motorcycle that would be apt for mile munching. Moreover, TVS itself claimed in 2018 that the Zeppelin is targeted at long-distance rides. The cruiser was showcased with some impressive features like inbuilt action cam along with full LED lighting system, bio key and 1200W regenerative assist motor with 48V Li-ION battery. Moreover, with TVS recently buying out Britain’s Norton Motorcycles, the latter’s inputs in the development of the said 220cc cruiser can turn out to be quite fruitful.

In terms of competition, the upcoming TVS Ronin, if turns out to be a Zeppelin-based cruiser, will lock horns against the likes of the Bajaj Avenger 220 in the segment. Talking of pricing, a figure closer to Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) mark would make for a sweet deal.

More details on this are awaited, so stay tuned for all the updates.

