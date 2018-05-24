TVS Young Racer Program: Understanding that faster isn’t always quicker!

Motorcycle racing demands that one is patient, focused, tactful and as fit as a racehorse. Admirable qualities as they may be, I happen to have none of them. Although when I landed in Chennai for the TVS Young Racer Program, I had quite a contrasting perspective. I believed that racing on a motorcycle just required you to have two things, courage and an inherent ability to go fast. In my defence, I was right, but my being right was about as helpful as the crew on the Titanic identifying the tip of the iceberg and then deciding to plough through. I was in for a rude awakening, but before we get into the long road I had ahead of me let’s talk about how I landed up here. The TVS Young Racer program is in its second season, the idea behind it is to give enthusiastic boys a taste of what it really takes to be a racer. A one-make race season running support races for the big boys in the Indian Two Wheeler Racing Championship. Something like what Moto2 is to MotoGP, or at least that’s how I like to think of it.

My rude awakening started the moment we hit the track, I was in my racing leathers, on the motorcycle and waiting impatiently for the rest of the pack to get on their motorcycles. Impatience, my first mistake. This was Chennai in April and inside that leather suit, I was sweating bullets. At this point, I was still confident. I had been riding motorcycles in controlled environments since years and going fast was kinda my thing. Once everyone had joined in we went out to get familiar with our motorcycles. We were told to get familiar and then report back to race control after the flag was dropped for our first rounds of the briefing. Being the first one out, I led the pack out of the pits. My heart was racing, I was ready to go fast.

As I began to ham-handedly make my way around the course, I noticed that even though I thought I was being really fast being a hooligan on the motorcycle wasn’t helping. All those long wailing tyre screechers and aggressive shift were just making me slower. The pack soon began to pass me, one by one. How could this be? I was all on the throttle pushing as hard as I could. It just seemed the harder I pushed, the slower I was getting. The flag dropped by the time half the pack had gotten ahead of me, saving me any further embarrassment. We had done all of 6 laps. Pulling into the pits I remember feeling exhausted. We were supposed to be riding the rest of the day as well. What I wasn’t about to do was let my peers know that I had already used every drop of my energy trying to show them how fast I was.

Briefing one was at Race-Control and our bikes were to be parked in the pits. At the MMRT -- short for the Madras Motor Racing Track, Race Control is about 400 metres from the pits. With almost 5 kilos worth of heat insulating leather gear on, in Chennai blazing summer, it’s not as easy as the MotoGP boys show off to be. At Race Control, we were introduced to our coaches and instructors, each multiple time nation motorcycle racing champions from TVS Racing, Harry Sylvester, K Jagan and KY Ahmed. The first class was easy, flags and the basics of what you need to know on a race track.

We were then taken back to the pits, where we were explained about body-position and how a motorcycle racer must learn to load and unload the suspension on the motorcycle by adjusting their body position all without unsettling the bike. By this point, I had already begun to understand my folly. So I paid attention. I was not about to let people pass me again. I waited for the class to get over and began to annoy Harry on why despite being so fast I was still so slow. He turned to me calmly like he had heard this question a billion times and said “you’re never going to learn anything trying to go fast, try smooth’

Obviously, I didn’t believe him. Crazy-race-coach telling me I need to be slow. The heat must be getting to him I thought as I swung a leg over and darted out of the pits. I was trying to learn how to hold my body steady but I was as smooth as Michael Jackson having a bout of epilepsy. Being erratic was not helping because I wasn’t being smooth, the bike was requiring me to steer it continuously, my knees were beginning to ache because I was holding on so tight every time I slammed the brakes late into corners. Surely and steadily the pack had caught me again. As the third rider passed me. Harry popped into my head. S-M-O-O-T-H, he spelt out. Okay, Harry! What do I got to lose. I slowed down, let another rider pass me and started to focus on my breathing and body movements. As I slowed down and got through corners smoother, I noticed that I had started reeling the four riders ahead of me in.

What sort of sorcery is this?

Before I had a chance to catch them, we were flagged in. At this point, I was discombobulated. Physically drained to the ‘T’ and mentally confused. Although the latter is a familiar train of thought for me, both together were overwhelming, to say the least. Slowing down had made me faster, I told Harry. He replied with a smile that seemed to have seen the bewildered look on my face before. Next on the roster was a test of your ability to control the bike’s speed. We were asked to stay off the brakes unless explicitly required, and make our way through the track as fast as we could. I will not lie to you, the first lap was a disaster. No brakes meant that now I was having to put Harry’s smoothness exercise to the test, this had not gone so well. As the laps rolled by the exercise was reshaping my brain without me even realizing it. Instead of thinking about the immediate corner I began thinking about two corners ahead of me because by then the bike would need to be at a specific speed. I was learning patience on a motorcycle at 120 kilometres per hour. That is the beauty of motorcycle racing.

As the flags dropped, we rolled in for the last time, every muscle inside the race suit was cramping to high heaven. I had nowhere close to the stamina or the fitness to be on the track with my instructors any longer. It was too late to back out, and I wasn’t going to give up on my first real shot at a motorcycle racing season. But things needed to change and how. As the flight took off with Delhi a few hours downwind, I began to try to take stock of the situation and it wasn’t looking good. As I pen this story down, the season is upon us, and the races are a month away. This season will be well documented, which means that there will be more such stories of my learnings and undoings on this page in the days to come, stay tuned for more!