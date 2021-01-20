TVS XL100 Winner Edition launched: New features, price of India’s only moped

This Winner Edition is available at all dealerships across India. It has got few cosmetic updates including the blue paint scheme you see here.

TVS has silently launched a special edition variant of the XL100. The TVS XL100 Winner Edition is priced at Rs 49,599, ex-showroom. This is around Rs 9,000 more than the base version that is on sale. It should be kept in mind that the TVS XL100 is the country’s only moped. It has been 40 years since this moped has been on sale and the Winner Edition is a salute to that. The BS6 emissions norm also didn’t stop this moped. TVS have used an ETFi system in this vehicle, however more on that later. This Winner Edition is available at all dealerships across India. It has got few cosmetic updates including the blue paint scheme you see here. The Winner Edition is based on the Heavy Duty i-touchstart variant, has new graphics and is Rs 1,600 expensive as well. Apart from that the other changes are listed below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A metal floorboard has been provided, along with the presence of chrome on the mirrors as well as a heat shield. Like the Heavy Duty model, even this one comes with an integrated engine kill switch and starter. There is also a USB charging port given. The seat upholstery also looks quite fetching but nothing new than the special edition you will have seen earlier. As is the case with most XL100 models, the rear seat can be removed as well. There is a 99.7cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 4.3hp of power and 6.5Nm of torque. The claimed mileage is around 80kmpl and the scooter has a single gear.

There are 110mm drum brakes at both ends with SBT. The kerb weight of the moped is 89kg while it can carry a payload of 130kg. TVS have provided a LED DRL as well. There are six variants of the XL100 in all now and while that may be a bit confusing for us, the rural customers will have no issues in picking one up.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.