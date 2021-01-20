TVS XL100 Winner Edition launched: New features, price of India’s only moped

This Winner Edition is available at all dealerships across India. It has got few cosmetic updates including the blue paint scheme you see here.

By:January 20, 2021 5:27 PM

TVS has silently launched a special edition variant of the XL100. The TVS XL100 Winner Edition is priced at Rs 49,599, ex-showroom. This is around Rs 9,000 more than the base version that is on sale. It should be kept in mind that the TVS XL100 is the country’s only moped. It has been 40 years since this moped has been on sale and the Winner Edition is a salute to that. The BS6 emissions norm also didn’t stop this moped. TVS have used an ETFi system in this vehicle, however more on that later. This Winner Edition is available at all dealerships across India. It has got few cosmetic updates including the blue paint scheme you see here. The Winner Edition is based on the Heavy Duty i-touchstart variant, has new graphics and is Rs 1,600 expensive as well. Apart from that the other changes are listed below.

A metal floorboard has been provided, along with the presence of chrome on the mirrors as well as a heat shield. Like the Heavy Duty model, even this one comes with an integrated engine kill switch and starter. There is also a USB charging port given. The seat upholstery also looks quite fetching but nothing new than the special edition you will have seen earlier. As is the case with most XL100 models, the rear seat can be removed as well. There is a 99.7cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 4.3hp of power and 6.5Nm of torque. The claimed mileage is around 80kmpl and the scooter has a single gear.

There are 110mm drum brakes at both ends with SBT. The kerb weight of the moped is 89kg while it can carry a payload of 130kg. TVS have provided a LED DRL as well. There are six variants of the XL100 in all now and while that may be a bit confusing for us, the rural customers will have no issues in picking one up.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

FADA seeks demand-led growth-oriented budget: Highlights recommendations to revive auto industry

FADA seeks demand-led growth-oriented budget: Highlights recommendations to revive auto industry

2021 Volvo S60 launched in India: Price, specs, features of improved 3 Series, A4, C-Class rival

2021 Volvo S60 launched in India: Price, specs, features of improved 3 Series, A4, C-Class rival

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched with Alexa connectivity, massage seats and more

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched with Alexa connectivity, massage seats and more

Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in 2021: Launch timelines for Streetfighter V4, new Monster & more

Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in 2021: Launch timelines for Streetfighter V4, new Monster & more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports begin: SUV now being made in India

Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports begin: SUV now being made in India

Hyundai Motor India signs MoU with IIT Delhi: Extends Kona electric SUV for research and training

Hyundai Motor India signs MoU with IIT Delhi: Extends Kona electric SUV for research and training

Price hike alert! Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ertiga costlier by this much

Price hike alert! Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ertiga costlier by this much

6 Upcoming supercars, luxury electric vehicle launches in 2021 in India

6 Upcoming supercars, luxury electric vehicle launches in 2021 in India

Budget 2021 expectations (mobility & logistics): Tax incentives, EV adoption, National Logistics Policy

Budget 2021 expectations (mobility & logistics): Tax incentives, EV adoption, National Logistics Policy

Skoda Rapid Rider relaunched: Still lowest-priced sedan in segment

Skoda Rapid Rider relaunched: Still lowest-priced sedan in segment

Video: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Review | New petrol engine, but something still missing

Video: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Review | New petrol engine, but something still missing

Renault Kiger teased for the first time: Kia Sonet rival to unveil on 28 January

Renault Kiger teased for the first time: Kia Sonet rival to unveil on 28 January

Groupe PSA and FCA complete merger: Stellantis to offer 39 electric cars by end-2021

Groupe PSA and FCA complete merger: Stellantis to offer 39 electric cars by end-2021

2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo review: Well balanced, but something missing

2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo review: Well balanced, but something missing

Tata Motors bags 98 CESS-related patents in 2020, filed 80

Tata Motors bags 98 CESS-related patents in 2020, filed 80

Nahak Motors launches Made-in-India E-Cycle at Rs 27,000: Opens experience zone in Faridabad

Nahak Motors launches Made-in-India E-Cycle at Rs 27,000: Opens experience zone in Faridabad

BMW R18 'Spirit of Passion': A unique & tantalising custom build unlike anything you've seen

BMW R18 'Spirit of Passion': A unique & tantalising custom build unlike anything you've seen

Toyota Urban Cruiser automatic review, road test: Convenience, practicality rolled in sub-4m form

Toyota Urban Cruiser automatic review, road test: Convenience, practicality rolled in sub-4m form

7-seater cars under Rs 15 lakh: Renault Triber, Mahindra Marazzo and more

7-seater cars under Rs 15 lakh: Renault Triber, Mahindra Marazzo and more

Tata Motors ties up with HDFC, ICICI and many others for financial assistance to CV customers

Tata Motors ties up with HDFC, ICICI and many others for financial assistance to CV customers