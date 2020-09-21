TVS XL100 BS6 Video Review: Price, features, engine specs, mileage of India’s only moped!

The XL100 is TVS' best selling product in the Indian market which clearly shows the high market acceptance and its popularity. We recently rode the TVS XL100 BS6 model and were quite impressed with the new features and a mileage-friendly engine it comes with. Here's more in our video review!

By:Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:36 PM

 

TVS XL100 has been the daily workhorse of a significant rural population for a long time now. With its history dating back to almost 30 years, the vehicle has received a BS6 update a few months back. The best part is that despite facing all the challenges that certainly defeated other mopeds have been overcome smoothly by the TVS XL100 and it is still selling like hot-cakes. In fact, the XL100 is TVS’ best selling product in the Indian market which clearly shows the high market acceptance and its popularity. We recently rode the TVS XL100 BS6 model and were quite impressed with the new features and a mileage-friendly engine it comes with. Currently, the vehicle is on sale in two variants – Comfort and Heavy Duty. The former that we tested looks quite premium as it gets body-coloured headlamp cowl along with a small visor.

Watch our TVS XL100 BS6 video review:

Moreover, it gets a single seat while the Heavy Duty model comes with a detachable rear set for luggage carrying purposes. Talking of engine, the power and torque figures aren’t very pleasing and the TVS XL100 is in fact, the least powerful ICE powered two-wheeler on sale in India. However, the engine performance is good enough and one prime reason why the vehicle doesn’t feel very much dull, all thanks to its low kerb weight of just 88 kg.

In case, you want to get home one, the TVS XL100 BS6 is currently available at the dealerships across India for a price of a little over Rs 44,000 (ex-showroom). There is no direct competition as TVS XL100 BS6 is currently the only moped on sale in India. The vehicle has certainly impressed us with its robust quality and a low price tag, which is why it is currently a hit in the rural markets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival