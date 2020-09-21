TVS XL100 BS6 Video Review: Price, features, engine specs, mileage of India’s only moped!

The XL100 is TVS' best selling product in the Indian market which clearly shows the high market acceptance and its popularity. We recently rode the TVS XL100 BS6 model and were quite impressed with the new features and a mileage-friendly engine it comes with. Here's more in our video review!

TVS XL100 has been the daily workhorse of a significant rural population for a long time now. With its history dating back to almost 30 years, the vehicle has received a BS6 update a few months back. The best part is that despite facing all the challenges that certainly defeated other mopeds have been overcome smoothly by the TVS XL100 and it is still selling like hot-cakes. In fact, the XL100 is TVS’ best selling product in the Indian market which clearly shows the high market acceptance and its popularity. We recently rode the TVS XL100 BS6 model and were quite impressed with the new features and a mileage-friendly engine it comes with. Currently, the vehicle is on sale in two variants – Comfort and Heavy Duty. The former that we tested looks quite premium as it gets body-coloured headlamp cowl along with a small visor.

Watch our TVS XL100 BS6 video review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, it gets a single seat while the Heavy Duty model comes with a detachable rear set for luggage carrying purposes. Talking of engine, the power and torque figures aren’t very pleasing and the TVS XL100 is in fact, the least powerful ICE powered two-wheeler on sale in India. However, the engine performance is good enough and one prime reason why the vehicle doesn’t feel very much dull, all thanks to its low kerb weight of just 88 kg.

In case, you want to get home one, the TVS XL100 BS6 is currently available at the dealerships across India for a price of a little over Rs 44,000 (ex-showroom). There is no direct competition as TVS XL100 BS6 is currently the only moped on sale in India. The vehicle has certainly impressed us with its robust quality and a low price tag, which is why it is currently a hit in the rural markets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.