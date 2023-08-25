TVS X: Top 5 highlights from the most premium electric scooter

TVS has started accepting bookings for the X electric scooter via the official website. Deliveries expected to commence phase wise from November.

TVS disclosed a new chapter in its transition to electric mobility by launching its all-new electric scooter named– X. Offered at an introductory price tag of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most pricey made-in-India scooter on sale presently. Here are top 5 highlights of the all-new TVS X.

TVS X: New architecture

TVS X is based on a brand new architecture called Xleton featuring a high-tensile aluminium perimeter frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. This platform sits on telescopic front forks and a slightly offset rear mono-shock. This platform sits on telescopic front forks and a slightly offset rear mono-shock.

TVS X: ABS wonder

Braking hardware comprises disc brakes at both ends. The X also became the first electric scooter in India to offer an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). Although a single-channel unit– limited to the front wheel, this is a welcome addition as electric scooters tend to spin the wheel very aggressively due to the high torque available from the word go.

TVS X: 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with new OS

The electric scooter comes equipped with a 10.2-inch HD+ TFT touchscreen, the largest in this class, which is embedded with next-gen TVS SmartXonnect suite. The console offers features such as in-built navigation called NavPro, Bluetooth connectivity, live video streaming, cruise control and TVS Smart Xhield which sends alerts for crashes, overspeeding, theft alert, geofencing, etc.

TVS X: High-energy density battery

TVS X is expected to offer an IDC range of around 130-140 km on a single charge courtesy of a 4.4 kWh battery pack. TVS is offering a Smart X Home rapid charger, which can top it up from 0-50 percent in 50 minutes (optional add-on 3kW fast charger). The option is a 950W portable charger that takes 4hr and 30min to go from 0 to 80 percent. The cost of the portable charger is Rs 16,275 (including GST).

TVS X: Performance

Powering TVS X is a PMS ram air cooled motor that produces a peak power of 11 kW (approximately 14.75 bhp), and continuous power output of 7 kW (9.38 bhp) in addition to 40 Nm of peak torque. The scooter can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds and can clock a top speed of 105 kmph. There are three ride modes to choose from– Xtealth, Xtride, Xonic.