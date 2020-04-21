TVS Wego discontinued in India: This scooter will take its place

The TVS Wego has been discontinued for the domestic market while its replacement here is undergoing BS6 updation.

By:Published: April 21, 2020 11:10:47 AM

We told you this a month ago. TVS Motor Company most likely will discontinue the Wego scooter. At that point in time, there was an ambiguity. The scooter was still listed on the two-wheeler maker’s website. However, now the scooter has been removed from TVS’ website. We checked with the company and they said, “TVS Motor Company has the most comprehensive portfolio for consumers in India based on the first and only dual Fi technology. In the current environment, we want to streamline to enhance dealer profitability. TVS Wego remains in production for select export markets.

In short, TVS says that the scooter has been discontinued in our market. The Wego was a slow-selling scooter and after the introduction of the Jupiter, things seemed to go further downhill. However, when it was first launched in 2010, the scooter garnered quite a fan following with its body balance tech and other features. TVS updated it at the 2014 Auto Expo with a semi-digital instrument cluster and new graphics. The scooter made it past the BS-IV norms as well. A front disc brake option too was available for some time. Speaking of which, none of the TVS 110cc scooters now offer the option of a front disc brake. Only the NTorq 125 gets it.

The TVS Wego replacement will be the BS6 Scooty Zest. Currently, TVS is updating the Scooty Zest website and while we don’t have the specifications or features handy, we expect it to be largely the same as before. The TVS Scooty Zest will use the same Jupiter engine with fuel-injection. However, the 7.88hp/8.4Nm engine might be detuned. Kerb weight might go up from the current 97kg too. Fuel economy, as is the case with other TVS scooters, might be bumped.

TVS recently acquired Norton Motorcycles. The brand is expected to make an announcement about the future products soon.

