TVS two-wheeler sales decline by 17.4 percent in Feb 2020: BS6 vehicle production affected by coronavirus

TVS Motor Company has registered a total sales of 2,53,261 units in February this year – down 15.39 percent compared to 2,99,353 units in February 2019. The company’s exports, however, grew by 25% from 66,570 units registered in the month of February 2019 to 82,877 units in February 2020. Two-wheeler exports grew by 23% increasing from 54,029 units in February 2019 to 66,207 units in February 2020.

TVS says that it is on track to reducing dealer level BS-IV stock in the domestic market and is confident of retailing it this month. In addition, the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to an impact on the supply of certain components for the production of BS-VI vehicles and all efforts are being made to normalise this at the earliest.

Two-wheeler sales

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 235,891 units in February 2020 as against sales of 285,611 units in February 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 169,684 units in February 2020 as against sales of 231,582 units in February 2019.

Motorcycle registered sales of 118,514 units in February 2020 as against sales of 122,551 units in February 2019. Scooter registered sale of 60,633 units in February 2020 as against sales of 86,935 units in February 2019.

Exports

The Company’s total exports grew by 25% from 66,570 units registered in the month of February 2019 to 82,877 units in February 2020. Two-wheeler exports grew by 23% increasing from 54,029 units in February 2019 to 66,207 units in February 2020.

Three-wheeler sales

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 26% increasing from 13,742 units in February 2019 to 17,370 units registered in February 2020.

TVS Motor Company also recently marked its re-entry into the electric scooter segment with the launch of the new iQube Electric scooter. TVS is prepared with a production capacity of 1000 electric scooters and aims to sell 100 units in the coming days in Bengaluru itself. The manufacturer also rolled out home charging and public charging stations.

