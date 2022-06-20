TVS to launch a new motorcycle on July 6: Ronin, Zeppelin R, or Retron?

TVS Motor Company will launch a new motorcycle in India on July 6, 2022. Will it be called the TVS Ronin, Zeppelin R, or Retron? Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming cruiser motorcycle!

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch a new motorcycle in India on July 6, 2022. However, this Chennai-based home-grown two-wheeler maker has remained tight-lipped about the same. There have been rumours that the company will finally launch a cruiser motorcycle that might be the production-spec version of the TVS Zeppelin, showcased long back at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Headlamp Image: Zigwheels

The concept version of the TVS Zeppelin cruiser featured a radical design and some interesting specifications. TVS even trademarked the ‘Zeppelin R’ in 2020. However, since then, there has been no news about it. Now, just ahead of the launch, a leaked image shows that the company’s upcoming motorcycle will feature a round-shaped headlamp, hinting at a retro-styled cruiser.

It is worth mentioning that TVS trademarked the ‘Retron’ and ‘Ronin’ brand names as well in 2020, and the upcoming motorcycle could be christened one of them. Also, ‘Ronin’ means ‘a wandering samurai’ in the Japanese language. So, it could be possibly the name of TVS’ upcoming cruiser that will be targeted toward the riders who prefer doing long-distance journeys.

While the exact specifications of the upcoming cruiser motorcycle aren’t known yet, it is rumoured to get a 225cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor might churn out nearly 20 bhp and 19 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Just like most other TVS products, one can expect it to be pretty feature-rich and give tough competition to the Bajaj Avenger 220.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.