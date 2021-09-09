TVS to launch a new 125cc bike on 16th September: Fiero’s Comeback?

The upcoming 125cc TVS bike would go on to challenge the likes of Honda SP 125 and Hero Glamour in the segment.

Last year in November, TVS had filed a trademark for the name Fiero 125 and since then, speculations regarding the comeback of the Fiero have been circulating on the internet. And now a few days back, the company sent a ride invite to the media for a new product whose launch is slated to take place on 16th September. The company’s invite has a teaser image and the same just shows LED DRLs. The invitation has the tagline – “Turn your RAD ON” and looking at this, it is quite obvious that if anyone tries to decode the hint, it would look like the launch would be about the new Radeon. However, this might not be the case.

Now, just a few minutes back, TVS Motor Company confirmed through its social media handles that it is going to launch a 125c motorcycle before the end of September. This brings to light the possibility that the company is finally coming up with the Fiero 125. Moreover, TVS had filed trademarks for the names Raider and Retron in the past and there is also a chance that the upcoming 125cc motorcycle might come bearing one of these names. However, if the hint in the company’s invite is something to take too seriously, then there is also a possibility that TVS might launch a 125cc Radeon.

But then, we believe this might not be possible as the company would want to give a distinct identity to its new motorcycle. TVS Motor Company currently has a big gap in its motorcycle portfolio as there is really nothing between the Star City Plus and the Apache RTR 160. That said, the chances and possibilities of a 125cc motorcycle from TVS have been dwelling for a long time. As mentioned on social media, TVS’ new 125cc bike will be ‘cool’ and will appeal to the millennials. This combined with the image of the Fiero that it used to enjoy during its time, big fat chances are that the product to be launched on 16th September could very well be the all-new Fiero 125.

But as they say – Everyone likes pleasant surprises! So, stay tuned to know what exactly it will be.

