TVS to hold 2019 MotoSoul in Goa this October: Annual event for motorcycling enthusiasts – Registrations open

TVS Motor Company has announced a new event for performance motorcycle enthusiasts called MotoSoul. Held in association with TVS Racing – the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, MotoSoul is scheduled from 18th to 19th October 2019 in Vagator, Goa. The event aims at establishing a connect with Apache Owners Group as well as performance motorcycle enthusiasts across the world to celebrate their love for motorcycles. MotoSoul will be an annual event with MotoSoul 2019 being the first edition. MotoSoul 2019 early bird online registrations will commence today on TVS website. The early bird registration fee for the event is Rs 1500.

“MotoSoul is our flagship initiative to create a differentiated platform for our global brand – TVS Apache,” Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said.

“The brand has built a strong community of over 3.5 million customers across the globe with our differentiated customer experience initiatives such as Apache Owners Group, Apache Racing Experience & Apache Pro Performance. MotoSoul is a culmination of the Apache Owners experience as well as an opportunity for global performance motorcycle enthusiasts to experience our products, interact with our racers, experts, and be united by their passion for motorcycling.”

MotoSoul will host an array of racing and adventurous activities, interactive sessions with national, international racing champions and TVS R&D. The event will also witness a host of fun activities including gala nights on both days. MotoSoul will see an exclusive showcase of products from the stables of TVS Motor Company.