TVS currently retails only one electric scooter– iQube– that is available in three variants namely standard, S and ST.

TVS is gearing up to unveil a new product later this month. Speculations are rife that it could be a new electric two-wheeler that could be based on the Creon electric scooter concept TVS first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Hosur-based bikemaker recently teased its upcoming model on the internet.

The teaser comes a few weeks before the two-wheeler makes its debut at a media event in Dubai on 23 August 2023. It gives us a glimpse into the design of the scooter’s front fascia including the apron, headlight and indicators. The teaser vaguely reveals the vertical headlight unit which looks somewhat familiar to the Creon e-scooter concept.

TVS electric scooter: Creon or Entorq?

For the uninitiated, the Creon e-scooter concept presented earlier, had a very sporty design language underpinned by a twin-spar beam frame. The prototype was powered by an 11.76kW electric motor that could propel the e-scooter from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.1 seconds (claimed).

Recent reports suggest that the upcoming electric scooter could be a fully electric derivative of TVS Ntorq 125 and could possibly be named ‘Entorq”. It is likely to sit on top of the iQube lineup. While the iQube is a more conventional looking scooter, the upcoming battery-powered two-wheeler appears to be a more radical looking model.

It will also offer higher performance than the iQube, which will make it a competent rival to premium electric scooters like Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro and Hero Vida V1. More details regarding the upcoming product can only be found once it has been revealed in its full flesh.