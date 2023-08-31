TVS teases Apache RTR 310: New details revealed

TVS Apache RTR 310 pictures reveal new details about the motorcycle. Here’s what we know about the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310.

After numerous spy shots, TVS has officially revealed the upcoming RTR 310 during its testing phase. The picture clearly reveals a lot of details about the upcoming street bike, scheduled to launch on September 6. Based on the new pictures, here are some fresh details about the new TVS Apache RTR 310.

TVS Apache RTR 310 – Design

The new RTR 310 features a sharp design language, in line with the RTR series of motorcycles. Being the flagship street naked, the RTR 31o gets sharp tank shrouds, an angular headlight, an exposed rear subframe, and a chunky side-slung exhaust.

The rear section of the motorcycle gets a tyre-hugger with the indicators mounted on it than on a rear fender, which TVS has omitted. The overall design is minimalistic, yet sporty.

TVS Apache RTR 310 – Equipment and features

The RTR 310 is expected to get an LED headlight, as it gets LED indicators. The motorcycle features petal disc rotors at both ends and will get dual-channel ABS, along with USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. It will be interesting to see if TVS offers adjustability for the front forks as it does with the RR310.

The upcoming RTR 310 gets 17-inch alloy wheels and reach adjustable brake and clutch levers. The motorcycle is expected to get a TFT dash, however, based on the picture, it seems to be a new unit.

TVS Apache RTR 310 – Engine specifications

The RTR 310 will get the same engine as the BMW and the RR 310, which is a 312cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The engine makes 33.5bhp and 27.3Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox.

Expect the motorcycle to have similar characteristics as the RR 310 in terms of power delivery and refinement, however, the lack of fairings can make the motorcycle slightly quicker and more fuel efficient compared to the RR 310.

TVS Apache RTR 310 – India launch and competition

TVS will be launching the new RTR 310 on September 6, and when launched, expect the motorcycle to carry a price tag of around Rs 2.7 to Rs 3 lakh ex-showroom. The new RTR 310 will compete against the BMW G 310R and others in the segment.