TVS takes top spot again in customer satisfaction for after sales service

Focussing on service quality-related processes, such as work done right the first time and washing the vehicle after servicing, do not necessarily correspond to the highest levels of customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2018 India Two-Wheeler Customer Service Index (2WCSI) Study, SM released today. In terms of delivering appropriately on customer satisfaction, TVS has ranked the highest for the third consecutive year, with a score of 784, performing particularly well in five factors - vehicle pick-up, service advisor, service quality, service facility and service initiation.

Royal Enfield ranks second with a score of 749. Overall customer satisfaction with two-wheeler after-sales service is 748. In the two-wheeler segments, the overall satisfaction score averages 746 for scooters and 749 for motorcycles.

“It is a special moment for TVS Motor Company to have secured the 1st position in the J.D. Power India Two-Wheeler Customer Service Index Study 2018, for the third consecutive time. We endeavour to constantly strive and meet the evolving consumer needs and remain focused on providing a superior ownership experience for our customers,” KN Radhakrishnan, President & CEO, TVS Motor Company.

“This recognition is a testimony to our efforts to deliver absolute customer delight through Total Quality Management. We would like to appreciate our dealers and their employees for consistently delivering best in class customer service.”

Key findings of the J.D. Power study are:

Scheduling service improves satisfaction: Instances of customers scheduling their service visit through a prior appointment have increased to 31% in 2018 from 20% in 2016. Satisfaction is higher among customers who schedule an appointment for servicing than among those who drop by the service dealer without an appointment (768 vs. 738, respectively).

Comfort and connectivity key at service facility: Among the various facilities available in the service outlet, internet access and an air-conditioned waiting area have the highest positive impact on customer satisfaction.

Competitive pressure from a non-authorized network: Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) customers indicate having visited a non-authorized service network within 24 months of vehicle ownership. Manufacturers can retain more of these customers in the authorized network by providing a richer experience. Among customers who are highly satisfied with the authorized network (overall satisfaction score of 855 points or higher), the defection rate to a non-authorized network drops to 12%.

The 2018 India 2WCSI Study is based on evaluations from 7,436 two-wheeler owners in 45 cities across India. These owners purchased a new two-wheeler between November 2015 and March 2017 and had a service experience within three months of evaluation. The study was fielded from November 2017 to March 2018.