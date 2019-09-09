TVS Star City Plus special edition launched: Here’s what’s new

In lieu of the approaching festive season, TVS has launched a special edition of its commuter motorcycle Star City Plus. The aforementioned special edition comes with a dual-tone colour scheme of black and white. It is priced at Rs 54,579 (ex-showroom). This commuter motorcycle comes with a 110cc, single-cylinder engine which is capable of churning out 8.4 hp of power along with 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The feature list of this bike includes Automatic headlamp On (AHO), honeycomb grille side panels, stainless-steel muffler and aluminium grab rails.

The TVS Star City Plus comes with blacked-out alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. This bike comes with telescopic front shock absorbers along with five-step adjustable rear shock absorbers. Also included in the bike' feature list if a dual-tone seat along with soft-touch switchgear. The TVS Star City currently falls in-between the range of Rs 46,448 to Rs 55,579.

In other news, TVS has just announced that is 100cc motorcycle has set a new record of 'Highest Fuel Efficiency on a Motorcycle' in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. Driven by Pavitra Patro, over the Golden Quadrilateral i.e. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and back to Delhi, covering a distance of 6,377 Km and claiming a fuel-efficiency figure of 76.4 km/l. The Journey began on July 31st this year and was completed on August 19th