TVS StaR City+ dual tone launched at a price of Rs 53,000: Gets synchronised braking, dual tone mirrors

TVS Motor Company has launched a new edition of the StaR City+ to mark the festive season this year. The new variant of the commuter motorcycle sports dual tone paint finish and also features TVS' Synchronished Braking Technology (SBT). It will be available in Grey-Black dual tone with dual tone mirrors. Apart from the new Grey-Black colour, the TVS StaR City+ dual tone editions are also available in Black-Red, Black-Blue, and Red-Black colour options. The dual tone edition is priced at Rs 52,907 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available at all TVS Motor Company showrooms across India.

The SBT is a joint braking system that activates the front and rear brake simultaneously when the rider applies just the rear brake, thus making it a much safer proposition. TVS Motor Company is the only manufacturer to offer this advanced technology in the 110cc motorcycle segment.

TVS StaR City+ is powered by a 110cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 8.3 hp at 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 5000 rpm and is paired with a four-speed transmission. Other than the dual-tone paint finish, it also gets a 3D TVS logo finished in chrome, a crown visor, along with a black grab rail.

Watch Suzuki Burgman Street vs TVS Ntorq 125 review below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While TVS has updated the StaR City+ with a new dual-tone variant, the homegrown company also recently launched another motorcycle in the same segment in August - TVS Radeon at Rs 48,400 (ex-showroom). The Radeon is powered by a 110cc engine that produces 8 hp at 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 5000 rpm.

Also read: TVS Radeon 110cc launched at Rs 48,400: Competes with Hero Splendor 110 and Honda CD110 Dream

TVS Radeon was the first motorcycle in the segment to feature synchronised braking system. Besides this, it also featured the largest seat in the segment in terms of dimensions. It also features electric start, USB charging and even Daytime Running Lamps.