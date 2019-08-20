TVS Srichakra launches all-new Eurogrip tyre brand: What makes it different

The leading two-three wheeler tyre company, TVS Srichakra Ltd, today announced the launch of its all-new brand Eurogrip in India. Aimed at the evolving millennial customer, the new brand comes in the wake of significant investment by the company in the field of research and development. The TVS Eurogrip is going to be manufactured in India and will be exported to international markets as well. In addition to unveiling the new brand Eurogrip, TVS Srichakra has also announced that it has recently set-up an all-new design and innovation centre in Milan.

Under this new brand, the company has introduced a total of 19 premium tyres which also includes the zero-degree steel-belted radial tyres in India. The company says that these tyres have been tested for extreme performance and are going to offer stability at higher speeds of up to 270 km/h. The company believes that its new brand i.e. the TVS Eurogrip is going to help it in its growth trajectory along with improving its partnership with the OEMs. The new range of TVS Eurogrip tyres comes with dual-compound technology which promises to offer long-lasting grip along with life. In addition to this, the new range of tyres come with a tread design which has been optimised in order to provide grip across all road conditions. Furthermore, in order to ensure air retention and ride comfort, the tyres come with 'air seal' technology.

Commenting on the new brand launch Mr. P. Srinivasavaradhan, President, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, "For over 3 decades now, we have established ourselves as a leading global brand in the two-wheeler tyre category, We have always understood customers’ needs, their aspirations and dreams, and have provided them with products that enrich their riding experience. TVS Eurogrip has all the elements the new age rider Is looking for design, superior quality, high performance and Is backed by the rich heritage and trust of TVS.”