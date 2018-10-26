TVS Sport Special Edition launched in India at a price of Rs 40,088: Here’s what’s new

The new TVS Sport Special Edition has just been launched in India ahead of the festive season. The new model has been launched in India at a price of Rs 40,088 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available at the company's dealerships alongside the standard model. The new TVS Sport Special edition features a longer seat and a wider pillion handle aiming for more comfort and convenience. Furthermore, the motorcycle gets new decals giving it a more stylish look. The new special edition model also gets a premium 3D logo. The new TVS Sport Special edition will be available at the dealerships in Electric Start and Kick Start Alloy Wheel variants. The bike gets the following two colour options - Black with Red-Silver Decals and Black with Blue-Silver Decals.

TVS Sport gets power from a 99.7cc, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a four-speed gearbox. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 7.5 bhp and 7.8 Nm. The bike gets features like an all gear electric start, aluminium grab rail, chrome muffler guard and a sporty instrument cluster. The new TVS Sport Special Edition also gets an optional Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT) to offer added safety and a more effective braking.

Watch our TVS Sport vs Honda Cliq comparison review video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Commenting on the launch of the new TVS Sport special edition, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice-President for Marketing, Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said that the company is pleased to present the Special Edition TVS Sport for this festive season. He added that with over 2 million customers, TVS Sport is synonymous with superior mileage and ride experience, catering to a loyal customer base for over a decade. He concluded by saying that the Special Edition TVS Sport is a combination of style and comfort making it a complete package for value-seeking customers.

Stay tuned for more updates!