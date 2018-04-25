TVS Sport silver alloy edition launched at a price of Rs 38,961: TVS’ most affordable bike sales cross 20 lakh units

The new TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition has just been launched in India. The TVS Sport silver alloy wheel edition will be available for sale in two colour schemes that go by the names Black Silver and Volcano Red. The company has launched the said special edition on the occasion of commemorating 20 lakh unit sales of the motorcycle. The price of the TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition has been kept at Rs. 38,961 (Ex-showroom, Madhya Pradesh). The TVS Sport is the most affordable motorcycle in the company's stable. Powering the TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition is the same 99.7cc air-cooled engine that runs the standard model. The mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 7.5 bhp and 7.8 Nm. With this, the company claims a fuel efficiency of 95 km per litre.

The braking to the TVS Sport Silver alloy edition is done with the help of a 130mm drum brake at the front along with a 110mm drum brake at the rear. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. The bike gets eco and power modes in the instrument cluster so that the rider can keep a check on his fuel economy. The TVS Sport standard model is available for sale in a total of 8 colour options namely Volcano Red, Black Silver, Indigo Streak, Team Blue, Mercury Grey, Blaze Red, Dazzling White and Electric Green.

The current fiscal has been instrumental for TVS in terms of product launches. The company had launched the Apache RR 310 last year followed by the Ntorq 125 scooter and both of them have been receiving a decent response in the market. The TVS Apache RR 310 has recently outsold the KTM RC 390 and 390 Duke combined despite a price hike that shows its acceptance among the masses.