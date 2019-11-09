‘Most records are done on the ‘fastest expeditions’ and not on fuel-efficiency, and that inspired me to attempt this one’

Recently, TVS Motor Company announced that its 100cc motorcycle, TVS Sport, set a record of the “highest fuel efficiency delivered by a motorcycle on the Golden Quadrilateral” in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. “This feat was achieved by Pavitra Patro who rode the Golden Quadrilateral, and chose TVS Sport to complete this record. The ride saw Patro traverse 6,377-km to achieve the record with an on-road mileage of 76.4kpl,” Aniruddha Haldar, vice-president, Marketing, TVS Motor Company, said. Patro began his ride on July 31, 2019, and concluded on August 19, 2019. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, Patro and Haldar share what it took to achieve this record. Excerpts:

How did you prepare for the ride?

Patro: It’s my passion for riding that made me ride across the Golden Quadrilateral. Every ride requires you to be physically prepared, and I ensured I trained for the same. Apart from that, I added an extra carrier to the motorcycle (TVS Sport) to accommodate my luggage for 20 days, and carried a GoPro camera and GPS navigation for the ride.

What were the challenges you anticipated, and what did you actually face?

Patro: The monsoons had hit the country, and therefore it was raining all through the journey. This led to road conditions being bad in some stretches, requiring me to ride carefully and manoeuvre the motorcycle to my advantage. The TVS Sport, in fact, surprised me with its road gripping across most surfaces, and the fact that no matter the terrain there was no compromise on the mileage. Despite having GPS, I rarely used it on the ride, and this led to some unplanned detours that were fun yet challenging.

What, according to you, are the USPs of the motorcycle?

Patro: I did a market survey and made an informed decision to go with TVS Sport. The motorcycle, I must say, is an absolute champion on mileage. The comfortable seat made the ride easy for me. In addition, the suspension is good. The roads, at some places, were bad, but I didn’t feel the stress of riding. In fact, despite the luggage, I was able to cruise at a comfortable speed.

Why did you aim for this record in the first place?

Patro: Most records are done on the ‘fastest expeditions’ and not on fuel-efficiency, and that inspired me to attempt this one. The process for the certification is detailed. We have to provide GoPro evidence, photographic evidence of fuelling, bills etc. Once I submitted all the requirements, India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records handed over the certificate.

Why did you choose Patro for this ride?

Haldar: The idea originated as an enthusiast’s desire to set new benchmarks; Patra approached TVS Motor Company, having chosen TVS Sport as his preferred ride to set a benchmark for true on-road mileage. We suggested and brought in India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for an independent validation of the prowess of Patra and TVS Sport.

How does this campaign tie back to the brand philosophy?

Haldar: TVS Sport has stood by its promise of delivering great on-road mileage. In the past, we have conducted many on-ground engagement activities with consumers to demonstrate the superior mileage of this motorcycle. The brand lays a bold claim to be the ‘Mileage ka Baap’, and this highest on-road mileage record reinforces the fact, while providing a third-party authenticated validation of its claim.