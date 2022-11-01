TVS sells 3.6 lakh units in October 2022, registers 2 per cent YoY growth

TVS iQube Electric continues to attract responses from customers, showcasing a strong sales growth of 8,103 units in October 2022 as against sales of 395 units in October 2021.

Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer TVS has registered 2 per cent YoY growth in October 2022, having sold 3,60,288 units, as opposed to 3,55,033 units in October 2021.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 3,44,630 units in October 2022 as against sales of 3,41,513 in October 2021. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 7 per cent, an increase from 2,58,777 units in October 2021 to 2,75,934 units in October 2022. Om month-on-month numbers, TVS saw 21 per cent increase in sales, as the homegrown automaker sold 2,83,878 units in September 2022.

Motorcycle registered sales of 1,64,568 units as against sales of 1,72,361 units in October 2021. Scooters registered a growth of 20 per cent with sales increasing from 1,13,124 units in October 2021 to 1,35,190 units in October 2022.

The Company’s total exports registered sales of 82,816 units in October 2022 as against sales of 95,191 units in October 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 68,696 units in October 2022 as against 82,736 units in October 2021.

TVS, in a statement, said, “In some international markets, there has been a slowdown due to macroeconomic factors. These are predominantly two-wheeler markets and hence we have moderated despatches in these countries. However, we have seen some retail improvement in these markets in October which will support improved despatches in the coming months.”

The Three-wheeler segment of the Company grew by 16 per cent registering sales of 15,658 units in October 2022 as against 13,520 units in October 2021.